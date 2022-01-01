Twitter reacts: Georgia beats Michigan, advances to national championship
The Georgia Bulldogs overpowered the Michigan Wolverines in a 34-11 win. The Dawgs advance to the national championship to face the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Kirby Smart and Georgia jumped out to a 27-3 lead in the first half. Quarterback Stetson Bennett played well and connected on touchdowns passes to Brock Bowers, Jermaine Burton, and James Cook.
Georgia’s defense returned to stifling form against Michigan. The Bulldogs forced three turnovers. Defensive back Derion Kendrick had two interceptions and linebacker Nakobe Dean forced a fumble. The Wolverines averaged just 3.4 yards per carry against UGA’s strong front seven.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett and defensive back Derion Kendrick were key pieces in UGA’s win over the Michigan Wolverines in the CFP national semifinal game. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Offensively, Georgia took care of the football. Stetson Bennett extended several drives with his legs. UGA finished with 190 rushing yards on 34 carries.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has now won two College Football Playoff games. Smart will look to win a national championship against Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Jan. 10.
Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted to the Bulldogs’ dominant CFP semifinals win over Michigan:
🍊 𝐎𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐰𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 🍊#CFBPlayoffs | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/vftONB1zSj
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 1, 2022
MVPs for the Orange Bowl:
Offense: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett
Defense: Georgia CB Derion Kendrick
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 1, 2022
Best two teams are playing for the National Championship! Loved watching @GeorgiaFootball tonight…That defense is physical and can run! Totally dominated the Michigan OL
— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) January 1, 2022
See y’all in Indy 🙂
— Eric Stokes Jr (@_jamane_) January 1, 2022
GREAT WAY TO RING in 2022!! Not many people get a second chance…you got it DAWGS, so go get EM!! CONGRATS to my DAWGS @GeorgiaFootball – SIC EM!
— Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) January 1, 2022
Bama vs Georgia.. just what the football God’s ordered. See y’all in Indy. Go Dawgs!! @680TheFan
— Hutson Mason (@HMason14) January 1, 2022
Georgia-Alabama II is gonna be fun. Don't let the cynics tell you otherwise.
— Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) January 1, 2022
Georgia DOMINATES Michgain 😤@GeorgiaFootball WILL PLAY FOR THE NATIONAL TITLE! pic.twitter.com/r2maZ0iHD5
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 1, 2022
Can I get a GO DAWGS!!! 🐶🐶🐶
— Cole Speer (@Cspeer05) January 1, 2022
Congrats guys! Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/ct2ceuy9Qb
— Dell McGee (@DellMcGee) January 1, 2022
— Scott Sinclair (@coach_sinclair) January 1, 2022
MVP MAILMAN IS WHAT YOU CALL HIM TONIGHT. #Godawgs pic.twitter.com/4DklBQde3M
— DjShockley (@DjShockley3) January 1, 2022
How Bout Them Dawgs!!!!#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/Qtc1xMFT7S
— Josh Brooks (@Brooks_UGA) January 1, 2022
The biggest stage in college football 🔥@AlabamaFTBL@GeorgiaFootball#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/UPUEPk7fYz
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 1, 2022