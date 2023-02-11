Twitter reacts: Georgia basketball upsets Kentucky

James Morgan
The Georgia Bulldogs knocked off the Kentucky Wildcats in a 75-68 win in Athens. Georgia improves to 15-10 overall and 5-7 in SEC play.

Head coach Mike White and Georgia basketball snapped a three game losing streak. The Bulldogs had lost six of seven entering Saturday’s game against Kentucky.

The road defeat is a tough loss for head coach John Calipari and Kentucky. The Wildcats fall to 16-9 overall and 7-5 in the SEC. Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament odds took a serious hit. The Wildcats were on the bubble entering Saturday. However, there’s still a lot of basketball left to be played.

Georgia’s Justin Hill came up with some big plays down the stretch for the Dawgs. Hill finished with 15 points and six assists. Kario Oquendo scored 21 points to lead Georgia. Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe had 20 points, 14 boards, and four blocks in the Wildcats’ defeat. Additionally, Georgia’s Terry Roberts returned from injury.

Georgia basketball Twitter was hyped up following the Bulldogs’ big win:

Kentucky on the outside looking in?

Georgia basketball continues improved season

Dawgs beat the Cats

Graphic gets Georgia's record wrong by a lot

Kario Oquendo threw down a few monster dunks

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

