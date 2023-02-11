Twitter reacts: Georgia basketball upsets Kentucky

The Georgia Bulldogs knocked off the Kentucky Wildcats in a 75-68 win in Athens. Georgia improves to 15-10 overall and 5-7 in SEC play.

Head coach Mike White and Georgia basketball snapped a three game losing streak. The Bulldogs had lost six of seven entering Saturday’s game against Kentucky.

The road defeat is a tough loss for head coach John Calipari and Kentucky. The Wildcats fall to 16-9 overall and 7-5 in the SEC. Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament odds took a serious hit. The Wildcats were on the bubble entering Saturday. However, there’s still a lot of basketball left to be played.

Georgia’s Justin Hill came up with some big plays down the stretch for the Dawgs. Hill finished with 15 points and six assists. Kario Oquendo scored 21 points to lead Georgia. Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe had 20 points, 14 boards, and four blocks in the Wildcats’ defeat. Additionally, Georgia’s Terry Roberts returned from injury.

Georgia basketball Twitter was hyped up following the Bulldogs’ big win:

Kentucky on the outside looking in?

Kentucky just lost to a Georgia team that had dropped 6 of its last 7 games, was ranked 129th in the NET and entered the game 4-7 in SEC play. The Wildcats are now unofficially on the wrong side of The Bubble. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 11, 2023

So @ESPNLunardi said this morning Kentucky would drop out of the projected NCAA tournament field completely with a loss today … FINAL: Georgia 75, Kentucky 68 — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 11, 2023

Wow UK gets smacked by a struggling Georgia team on the road… Kentucky’s tournament hopes are starting to dwindle — Tyler Hansbrough (@THANS50) February 11, 2023

Georgia basketball continues improved season

Story continues

Mike White has Georgia at 15-10 with home wins over Kentucky and Auburn. A year ago the Bulldogs were 6-26. What a turnaround from UGA. Really impressive how Georgia showed up today after losing to Ole Miss on Tuesday night. White has gotten buy-in from his guys — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) February 11, 2023

Georgia basketball has been up & down this season in the results, but the program culture shift is apparent. Mike White is 12-2 in Athens with wins over Auburn & Kentucky and 15-10 overall in year one.#GoDawgs 🏀 — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) February 11, 2023

Dawgs beat the Cats

Graphic gets Georgia's record wrong by a lot

HUGE win for @UGABasketball as they pull their season record to 15-111. pic.twitter.com/717BAxabmj — michael wesley brooker, sr (@m_brooker11) February 11, 2023

Kario Oquendo threw down a few monster dunks

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire