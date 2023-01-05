Twitter reacts: Georgia basketball defeats No. 20 Auburn

The Georgia Bulldogs (11-3, 1-0) have defeated the No. 20 Auburn Tigers (11-3, 1-1) in the biggest win of the year for head coach Mike White and the Dawgs. Georgia opens SEC play 1-0 for the first time in seven years.

Georgia got 26 points from guard Terry Roberts in the Bulldogs’ 76-64 win over Auburn. The Dawgs shot 40% from three-point territory in their win.

Kario Oquendo added 17 points and four rebounds for Georgia. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe played a game-high 32 minutes. He contributed nine points, nine rebounds, two steals, and three assists.



Auburn forward Johni Broome scored 22 points and snatched 12 rebounds in Auburn’s road loss.

Right now, Georgia basketball is contending to play in the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs need to keep playing well in SEC action in order to stay on that path.

