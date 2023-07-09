Twitter reacts: Georgia adds 4th four-star commitment in 4 days

James Morgan
Four-star recruit Marques Easley is the latest four-star recruit to commit to  the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. The Dawgs already have 26 total commitments in the class of 2024.

Offensive tackle Marques Easley is Georgia’s fourth four-star commitment in four days (from July 5-8). Easley, who is a member of the class of 2024, plays high school football for Kankakee High School in Kankakee, Illinois.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound offensive tackle is the fifth-ranked recruit in Illinois in the rising senior class. Easley is the No. 261 recruit in the class of 2024 and the No. 21 offensive tackle. Kirby Smart and Georgia are adding some serious size along the offensive front in the class of 2024.

Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted to Marques Easley’s commitment and UGA football’s scorching hot start on the recruiting trail in July.

UGA recruiting staffer David Cooper is hyped

Some love for offensive line coach Stacy Searels

UGA recruiter celebrates on Twitter

Kirby Smart's usual Tweet sounds sweet!

Big offensive line class for Georgia

That is a lot of size

Josh Pate chimes in

Easley's high school

UGA and the Braves are on fire

Marques Easley's commitment video

