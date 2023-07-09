Twitter reacts: Georgia adds 4th four-star commitment in 4 days

Four-star recruit Marques Easley is the latest four-star recruit to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. The Dawgs already have 26 total commitments in the class of 2024.

Offensive tackle Marques Easley is Georgia’s fourth four-star commitment in four days (from July 5-8). Easley, who is a member of the class of 2024, plays high school football for Kankakee High School in Kankakee, Illinois.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound offensive tackle is the fifth-ranked recruit in Illinois in the rising senior class. Easley is the No. 261 recruit in the class of 2024 and the No. 21 offensive tackle. Kirby Smart and Georgia are adding some serious size along the offensive front in the class of 2024.

Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted to Marques Easley’s commitment and UGA football’s scorching hot start on the recruiting trail in July.

UGA recruiting staffer David Cooper is hyped

I BEEN SAYING IT‼️ ELITE WANNA PLAY WITH ELITE‼️ IRON SHARPENS IRON‼️👑 Real King vibes‼️ My Young Kings made connections all June & knew what they wanted to accomplish‼️ THEY WANNA BE A PART OF THE STANDARD HERE AT UGA‼️ The families trusted it & love it‼️ #GoDawgs — David Cooper (@1CoachCoop) July 8, 2023

Some love for offensive line coach Stacy Searels

Stacy Searels right now… pic.twitter.com/TpLyVnzTzK — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) July 8, 2023

UGA recruiter celebrates on Twitter

Kirby Smart's usual Tweet sounds sweet!

Go Dawgs !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) July 8, 2023

Big offensive line class for Georgia

Kirby Smart looking at offensive line recruits pic.twitter.com/UPbCbveuXo — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) July 9, 2023

‘Bama – 1 OL commit

Oklahoma – 1 OL commit

Texas – 2 OL commits

LSU – 2 OL commits

Clemson – 1 OL commit #GoDawgs – 6 OL commits 🤔🤨 pic.twitter.com/u3DxaJqn5Z — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) July 8, 2023

That is a lot of size

My goodness!! I wouldn’t have been able to see over these monsters 🧌 https://t.co/15pMVn1HWk — Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) July 8, 2023

At the rate Georgia keeps recruiting the massive humans on OL the way they have, this is what the Cocktail Party is gonna look like for years to come #GoDawgs#DawgNation@DawgNationDaily @DawgNation pic.twitter.com/TZzOx1MNkD — UGANation412 (@UGAnation412) July 8, 2023

Josh Pate chimes in

Kirby Smart is discriminating against small OL – I’m breaking this story wide open. ENOUGH. — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) July 8, 2023

Easley's high school

Thank you to the community for coming out and supporting Marques Easley on his commitment to the University of Georgia! Congratulations Marques!#KayUp pic.twitter.com/P5TFGhp6Bd — Kankakee Kays Athletics (@K3KaysAthletics) July 8, 2023

UGA and the Braves are on fire

UGA recruiting is as hot as the Atlanta Braves right now. Both are dominating. — Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) July 9, 2023

Marques Easley's commitment video

More Georgia football

