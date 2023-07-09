Twitter reacts to four-star Kaj Sanders committing to Rutgers football

There was plenty of celebrating on social media this Saturday afternoon among Rutgers football fans with the commitment of Kaj Sanders. A blue chip recruit, Sanders was a highly coveted recruit that Rutgers managed to pull from one of the top programs in the nation.

Sanders isn’t just an ordinary recruit for Rutgers to nab. He is the top-ranked player in what is a very strong recruiting class for the Big Ten program.

Ranked a four-star defensive back by Rivals and per On3. Sanders is a class of 2024 athlete from Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.). He is a top-five player in the state.

Scroll down and check out how social media reacted to Rutgers football getting a big-time commitment from Bergen Catholic standout Kaj Sanders.

Like I said. Best in jersey stay in jersey 🪓 https://t.co/R7oRHff2p6 — Nick Oliveira (@nickoliveira101) July 8, 2023

Enrolled at Rutgers this spring, the offensive lineman from New Jersey had a very local take on things. A member of the 2023 recruiting class, Oliveira was a four-star according to On3.

Isaiah Crumpler

Another four-star in the 2024 recruiting class, Crumpler was a bigtime commitment for Rutgers this spring. He has been very active and vocal on social media in trying to recruit other players to the program.

Nyier Daniels

A four-star from New Jersey, Daniels committed to Georgia on Friday, just hours before Sanders. So Daniels simply retweeted the message from Sanders. It will be curious to see if Rutgers can have a strong season and if that might lead to being able to flip a player or two like Daniels.

A.J. Surace

Committed to Rutgers since February, Surace is the top quarterback in New Jersey. He has had a solid offseason and has done a good job of being a leader of this strong recruiting class.

Rutgers super fan Eddie Antommarchi

A big presence on #Rutgers Twitter, Antommarchi can always be counted on to provide a bit of commentary when it comes to bigtime recruits from New Jersey.

Jaeylyne Matthews

A four-star recruit, Matthews was offered first by Rutgers but ended up committing to Penn State this past January. The commitment of Sanders to Rutgers should open some eyes among the state’s top players. At the very least it caught the attention of Matthews.

