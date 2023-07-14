Twitter reacts to four-star defensive tackle Jayden Jackson’s commitment to Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners earned a massive commitment from Rivals four-star defensive tackle Jayden Jackson on Thursday afternoon. It was a big-time recruiting win that will help lay the groundwork for the Sooners’ interior defensive line recruiting in the 2024 class.

At 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds, Jackson represents the type of defensive tackle that could play the nose tackle spot right over the center, line up between the guard and the center as the 1-technique, and has the quickness to play between the guard and the tackle as the 3-technique.

He’s a player that became a priority target for the Sooners as they look to stockpile their defensive line ahead of their move to the SEC.

Jayden Jackson has the strength, discipline, toughness, and technique to take on and defeat double teams, but also has the quickness to be an impact player on the pass rush.

A recruiting battle that had the Sooners facing off with Texas, Miami, and Ohio State went the Sooners’ way. Jackson’s commitment, along with Wyatt Gilmore’s pledge, is only the beginning of their efforts along the defensive line.

The Sooners now await decisions from priority targets David Stone, Williams Nwaneri, Danny Okoye, Nigel Smith, Zuni Umeozulu, and Dominick McKinley. But before we see how the Oklahoma Sooners complete their defensive line recruiting in 2024, here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to Jayden Jackson’s commitment.

Momma helped make The Moment

The moment he made it official 🙌 3⭐️ DL Jayden Jackson commits to Oklahoma over Texas, Ohio State, Florida and Miami 🏈 pic.twitter.com/gnXLf0cn05 — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 13, 2023

Todd Bates got one of his guys

Mutual love and respect from the IMG Teammates

Thanks bro love u🔒 https://t.co/cLwC73wo63 — Jayden Jackson (@JaydenJackson65) July 13, 2023

How will the rest of the Power Line take shape?

Bates hit a home run

B.A.T.E.S = Bringing All The Extra Smoke!!! https://t.co/7GGQk3gB9u — LaRon Stokes Sr (@KHaili16857060) July 13, 2023

Recruiting trajectory to the moon

I get that it's the most important piece, but literally the only thing missing right now for Brent Venables and Oklahoma's building process is to go and win the Big 12 in 2023. Recruiting 📈📈📈 — Josh Helmer (@JoshOnREF) July 13, 2023

Pair of 4-Star EDGE Nigel Smith and Zina Umeozulu

Sooner — Zina “ZOO” Umeozulu (@zina_umeozulu) July 13, 2023

Brent Venables stock up

"I know, I don't think, I know [Brent Venables] will change this program" – Jayden Jackson pic.twitter.com/mgu98V3gMu — The Main Line Podcast (@TheMainLinePod) July 13, 2023

This is only the beginning

Todd Bates about to get on one helluva heater. 📈 — Tyler McComas (@Tyler_McComas) July 13, 2023

Clutch finish

Todd Bates reminding everyone

Just bringing it back to the TL https://t.co/3DqartNiZg — J🅿️ (@indy_sooner) July 13, 2023

Gotta have the Monsters in the Middle. Oklahoma got one.

Oklahoma > Miami?

Roll Wagons Roll. And, Chesapeake>>>>>>>Lifewallet — Grimlock (@GrimlockOU) July 13, 2023

Jayden Jackson joins the Phalanx

On campus recruiting director's hard work paying off

The David Stone seal of approval

Just getting started

BOOM!! #Sooners add some muscle to their 2024 class as they add 4⭐️ DT Jayden Jackson from IMG Academy. Big win for Todd Bates as OU beats out Texas, Ohio St, Miami & Florida for the 6’2” 300 lb. DT’s commitment. Should be an exciting next month for the #24K class! 🫣⭕️🔒📈 pic.twitter.com/57UwJxJTPu — 𝙹𝙸𝙼𝙼𝚈 𝙶𝚁𝙴𝙴𝙽𝙱𝙴𝙰𝙽𝚂 (@soonersonly) July 13, 2023

"Best NT in the Country."

6’2 300lb NT/DL Jayden Jackson (@JaydenJackson65) out of IMG Academy commits to the good guys over Texas, Ohio State, Miami, and Florida He’s a 4⭐️ and the #10 DL in the nation (Rivals) Teammate David Stone: “If you know ball bro is definitely the BEST Nose/DT in the country!” pic.twitter.com/SN7uUHX8Dz — Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) July 13, 2023

The SEC Effect

Jayden Jackson is absolutely Exhibit A of examples of kids OU gets that they wouldn’t have gotten staying in the Big 12. Playing in the SEC matters to blue-chip players, especially along the defensive front. — Dryfit Venables (@DryfitVenables) July 13, 2023

Put him on the cover

