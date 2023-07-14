Twitter reacts to four-star defensive tackle Jayden Jackson’s commitment to Oklahoma

John Williams
·4 min read

The Oklahoma Sooners earned a massive commitment from Rivals four-star defensive tackle Jayden Jackson on Thursday afternoon. It was a big-time recruiting win that will help lay the groundwork for the Sooners’ interior defensive line recruiting in the 2024 class.

At 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds, Jackson represents the type of defensive tackle that could play the nose tackle spot right over the center, line up between the guard and the center as the 1-technique, and has the quickness to play between the guard and the tackle as the 3-technique.

He’s a player that became a priority target for the Sooners as they look to stockpile their defensive line ahead of their move to the SEC.

Jayden Jackson has the strength, discipline, toughness, and technique to take on and defeat double teams, but also has the quickness to be an impact player on the pass rush.

A recruiting battle that had the Sooners facing off with Texas, Miami, and Ohio State went the Sooners’ way. Jackson’s commitment, along with Wyatt Gilmore’s pledge, is only the beginning of their efforts along the defensive line.

The Sooners now await decisions from priority targets David Stone, Williams Nwaneri, Danny Okoye, Nigel Smith, Zuni Umeozulu, and Dominick McKinley. But before we see how the Oklahoma Sooners complete their defensive line recruiting in 2024, here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to Jayden Jackson’s commitment.

