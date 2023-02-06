Twitter reacts: Former Georgia WR AJ Green announces retirement

Former Georgia wide receiver AJ Green has announced his retirement from the NFL following his 12th season of professional football.

Green was the fourth overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, with whom he spent 10 seasons with before playing his final two years with the Arizona Cardinals.

Green made the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven years in the league, and he is the only player other than Randy Moss to record 1,000+ receiving yards in each of his five seasons. He came up 36 yards short in his sixth year and then topped 1,000 once again in his seventh season.

He finishes his career with 10,514 receiving yards and 70 touchdowns. He’s a 7-time pro-bowler.

Green came to UGA in 2008 as an athletic, lanky, 6-foot-4 superstar out of Summerville, South Carolina, who excelled in football and basketball. He arrived in Athens as a 5-star recruit and as the No. 7 ranked player in the nation.

His freshman season was outstanding in Athens. In the fourth game of his college career, against Arizona State, he had eight catches for 159 yards and a touchdown in the 27–10 victory. That was his coming-out party, and he never looked back. Green finished his college career with 2,619 receiving yards, third all-time in Georgia history.

AJ Green calling it a pro career DGD ✅ pic.twitter.com/AyF4vxwCJ6 — DawgsHQ (@DawgsHQ) February 6, 2023

AJ Green enrolled at Georgia as a 5-star recruit in 2008. Three years later, Green became the highest drafted Georgia WR going 4th overall to the Cincinnati Bengals. 727 receptions, 10,514 yards, 70 TD, and 7 Pro Bowls later, Green has called it a career. One for the books 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FOvhzgwOFF — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) February 6, 2023

One of the best AJ Green plays pic.twitter.com/WpL2i0NnnI — Faux Joey Brrr (@FauxJeaux) February 6, 2023

Jalen Ramsey must be happy AJ Green is retiring. pic.twitter.com/6iJIkvVgJK — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 6, 2023

If you think AJ Green was only an average receiver I’m just gonna assume ur 14 years old and haven’t watched football in the 2010s — alex (@highIightheaven) February 6, 2023

AJ Green has announced his retirement from the NFL He was a PROBLEM on the Bengals🔥pic.twitter.com/Xypafnzvqp — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 6, 2023

There was a time when AJ Green dominated the league, but injuries unfortunately slowed him down a bit. He had over 900 yards in each of the first 7 seasons of his career. Over 10,000 receiving yards and 70 TDs. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/njGf7qMkBg — JPA (@jasrifootball) February 6, 2023

AJ Green has retired from football. Congrats on a phenomenal career AJ. Cincinnati is forever grateful for the many years you gave us. One of the reasons I love football the way I do. Enjoy retirement king 👑 pic.twitter.com/Sn3ZzOAYgC — x-The Nati King (@thenatiking) February 6, 2023

AJ Green you will not be missed man 😅 pic.twitter.com/r1wAeYIGnE — Ramey (@HoodieRamey) February 6, 2023

Thanks for the memories, #8 pic.twitter.com/dn3XxPjYNk — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) February 6, 2023

AJ Green has announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons ❤️ 🏈 158 games

🏈 727 catches

🏈 10,514 receiving yards

🏈 70 TDs

🏈 7x pro bowler

🏈 2x all-pro Will he be inducted into the Hall of Fame? pic.twitter.com/JQWPHop6q3 — FanDuel (@FanDuel) February 6, 2023

AJ Green 2011 – 2017: 30 TDs of 20+ yards downfield (1st) Happy retirement to one of the most DOMINANT deep ball WRs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LV7SCjeOdZ — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) February 6, 2023

AJ Green in his prime was special. Congrats on retirement! pic.twitter.com/LBfhDEFVqw — CJ Errickson (@CJE_NFL) February 6, 2023

#Bengals icon & future Ring of Honor recepient AJ Green has announced he is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons. Adriel Jeremiah Green totaled 10,514 yards in his career & 70 total TDs. Truly a generational talent. AJ, you will always be in my top 5 favorite athletes ever. — Nati Sports (@Nati_Sports) February 6, 2023

AJ Green … Cincinnati Legend – Hell of a career Brother‼️ #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/l4etQA6R1Z — Just Eric (@JUSTERIC__) February 6, 2023

AJ Green was one of the ultimate “Screw it he’s down there somewhere” receivers pic.twitter.com/xntUyDSGRV — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) February 6, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire