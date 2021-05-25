Twitter reacts to former Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky in Bills gear

The Buffalo Bills have a new QB2 on their roster in former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who signed a one-year deal with Buffalo earlier this offseason.

The Bears decided to move on from Trubisky following an inconsistent four years. They wound up trading up to draft quarterback Justin Fields with the hopes that he’ll be the one to rewrite the quarterback narrative in Chicago, a move that has been met with plenty of praise from fans and media alike.

With the Bills kicking off Organized Team Activities, we got our first glimpse at Trubisky sporting Buffalo’s red, white and blue gear. And, I’m not going to lie, it’s a little weird.

Here's Mitchell Trubisky throwing some passes at #Bills OTAs today. Might take some time getting used to this look. (🎥 @Matt_Bove) pic.twitter.com/JNmCb1AuE2 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 25, 2021

As you can imagine, Twitter had plenty of thoughts about Trubisky donning Bills gear. While there were some with well wishes for his future, others joked about him instantly becoming a better passer by merely joining the Bills and Bears fans are happy with Fields as their QB. And, of course, there were plenty of people freaked out by it all.

https://twitter.com/MaxMarkhamNFL/status/1397244767084417028?s=20 https://twitter.com/dwcprodz/status/1397241252928700416?s=20 https://twitter.com/Gucci_Gotch/status/1397240793950310400?s=20

https://twitter.com/LukasReichelSzn/status/1397240837130625024?s=20 https://twitter.com/gabes1919/status/1397240883511283721?s=20 https://twitter.com/chris155223/status/1397240903643934731?s=20

https://twitter.com/timshaw98/status/1397245217053548546?s=20 https://twitter.com/CHlCAG0BEARS/status/1397244921040539651?s=20 https://twitter.com/dcordero20/status/1397244776387330050?s=20

Story continues

https://twitter.com/jp3chi/status/1397244300547825667?s=20 https://twitter.com/khaleel_kay/status/1397243939011403784?s=20 https://twitter.com/STANkobe00/status/1397242243711438859?s=20

https://twitter.com/DARPOCALYPTO/status/1397242073754050561?s=20 https://twitter.com/_chiefsosa/status/1397241895483478016?s=20 https://twitter.com/JayDizzyD/status/1397245837194010638?s=20

1

1