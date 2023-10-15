Twitter reacts to Florida’s thrilling victory over South Carolina
The Gator Nation was treated to a thrilling road win on Saturday evening — a rarity in the last couple of years — with a 41-39 victory that went down to the wire in Williams-Brice Stadium. It took an epic comeback with just nine minutes remaining to pull off the feat which supercharged the team and the fanbase alike.
Watching the game as it unfurled, there were moments where it looked like all was lost, but the heroics from quarterback Graham Mertz, who was hoisted by outstanding performances by a few others, was enough to triumph in Week 7. Most notably, kicker Trey Smack’s efforts were also crucial in keeping the Gators in this game.
Following the win, the Gator Nation headed onto social media to share their thoughts and opinions with others who bleed orange and blue. Below is a sampling from Twitter of the many reactions — from the team to the fans — to Florida’s comeback victory over South Carolina.
Let's see that play big again
Won Shining Moment 🐊 pic.twitter.com/JE0hOCY11d
— Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 14, 2023
The clincher
Put away. @MMitchell_10 🐊
💻: https://t.co/424kEuOau5 pic.twitter.com/0EYPuLvBOv
— Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 14, 2023
TURN US UP, COACH!
TURN US UP, COACH! @coach_bnapier pic.twitter.com/NIakP5HdNo
— Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 15, 2023
Napier is all smiles
#Gators win 41-39 at South Carolina … Some late magic on road … Improve to 5-2, 3-1 heading into bye week pic.twitter.com/lShJWylxR9
— Scott Carter (@GatorsScott) October 14, 2023
HOW 'BOUT THEM GATORS?
HOW ‘BOUT THEM GATORS 🐊🐊 pic.twitter.com/gNGsTSZvhn
— Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 14, 2023
Lots of love for Smack
never knew how sad my life was without a kicker named Trey Smack
— BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) October 14, 2023
A Gators alumnus weighs in
Mertz 🔥🔥🔥
— Gervon Dexter SR (@GervonDexter) October 14, 2023
As did another
And that is why. It is great to be a Florida Gator
— Josh Hammond (@J_Hammond10) October 14, 2023
It don't get better than this
— Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) October 14, 2023
Tyreak Sapp hamming it up with the fans
TYREEK played big on d pic.twitter.com/6fiyt1jBqb
— Florida gators #1 Sports Fan (@amercia_1) October 15, 2023
Play hubris games, receive hubris prizes
As a #Gators fan 🐊 I want to personally thank the #Gamecocks for cheering our team on and providing the extra motivation to come back and beat y’all’s asses. 🐊🐊🏈 pic.twitter.com/76OhLcA77m
— Gators USA 🐊⚡️🏴☠️🇺🇸💯 (@Gator_Nacho) October 14, 2023
Waking up after a win
Victory Sunday✌️
And I’m so glad for a bye week. My heart [and my liver] needs the break. #GoGators 🧡🐊💙 pic.twitter.com/hkWxLQDvbo
— Dani 🧡💙 (@The_Dani_Miller) October 15, 2023
Some maybe getting a little ahead of themselves
I very to believe with how the offense played today that we can hang with UGA, and have a chance to win all our other games. Before yesterday I had LSU and UGA as automatic losses, but now… #GoGators pic.twitter.com/nNs7HUOmkE
— Sidelines: Florida Gators (@SSN_Gators) October 15, 2023
Uniform stats
The #Gators are now 4-2 against South Carolina when wearing 🟠⚪️🔵 since 1992.
Yesterday was also the first win over USC when wearing 🟠⚪️🔵 in 20 years. #GoGators #JUMPMAN pic.twitter.com/OLQ41AxsmN
— Gators Uniform Tracker (@GatorsUnis) October 15, 2023
Start 'em young
Right after the game yesterday🥲🥲
Even knew right over left. I'm so proud #GoGators #ChompChomp pic.twitter.com/uZPPDJGTHu
— sentell (@onemandynasty3) October 15, 2023
Truly great to be a Florida Gator!
It’s Great to be a florida gator 🐊 #GoGators pic.twitter.com/4E8RBAPD4o
— BrandonSpikes55 (@brandonspikes55) October 15, 2023
Al and Alberta, always the clowns
🐊>🐓 I didn’t stutter 😴 #GoGators pic.twitter.com/4j47WCN7QS
— Albert (@AlbertGator) October 14, 2023
Gettin' that feeling
Me Watching The Gator Game #GoGators🐊 pic.twitter.com/0tCF8dloNC
— CJ ™ (@BigCeeJayy23) October 15, 2023
Gator great golfer's brother chimes in as well
I know my fellow gators fans are feeling that same high and joy I am the day after a big come from behind road win. For all the doubters, this is your time to repent. The gators are on the rise again. @GatorDave_SEC #murdermertz #GoGators 🐊🐊🐊
— Brian Horschel (@brianhorschel) October 15, 2023
When a victory inspires art
Let’s go Gators! #GoGators #gatorbait pic.twitter.com/rqUrnDIv1T
— Mike Thompson Design (@MikeTDesign) October 15, 2023
That's the truth!
Arlis B is the truth!! #GoGators
— Gatorchomped (@Gatorfan187) October 15, 2023
Progress is good
Today was more tangible progress. Let's get consistent peak play on both sides of the ball. #gogators pic.twitter.com/C67anwiap0
— GatorAllijah (@GatorsfbFans) October 15, 2023
