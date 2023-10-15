Twitter reacts to Florida’s thrilling victory over South Carolina

The Gator Nation was treated to a thrilling road win on Saturday evening — a rarity in the last couple of years — with a 41-39 victory that went down to the wire in Williams-Brice Stadium. It took an epic comeback with just nine minutes remaining to pull off the feat which supercharged the team and the fanbase alike.

Watching the game as it unfurled, there were moments where it looked like all was lost, but the heroics from quarterback Graham Mertz, who was hoisted by outstanding performances by a few others, was enough to triumph in Week 7. Most notably, kicker Trey Smack’s efforts were also crucial in keeping the Gators in this game.

Following the win, the Gator Nation headed onto social media to share their thoughts and opinions with others who bleed orange and blue. Below is a sampling from Twitter of the many reactions — from the team to the fans — to Florida’s comeback victory over South Carolina.

Let's see that play big again

The clincher

TURN US UP, COACH!

Napier is all smiles

#Gators win 41-39 at South Carolina … Some late magic on road … Improve to 5-2, 3-1 heading into bye week pic.twitter.com/lShJWylxR9 — Scott Carter (@GatorsScott) October 14, 2023

HOW 'BOUT THEM GATORS?

HOW ‘BOUT THEM GATORS 🐊🐊 pic.twitter.com/gNGsTSZvhn — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 14, 2023

Lots of love for Smack

never knew how sad my life was without a kicker named Trey Smack — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) October 14, 2023

A Gators alumnus weighs in

Mertz 🔥🔥🔥 — Gervon Dexter SR (@GervonDexter) October 14, 2023

As did another

And that is why. It is great to be a Florida Gator — Josh Hammond (@J_Hammond10) October 14, 2023

It don't get better than this

Tyreak Sapp hamming it up with the fans

TYREEK played big on d pic.twitter.com/6fiyt1jBqb — Florida gators #1 Sports Fan (@amercia_1) October 15, 2023

Play hubris games, receive hubris prizes

As a #Gators fan 🐊 I want to personally thank the #Gamecocks for cheering our team on and providing the extra motivation to come back and beat y’all’s asses. 🐊🐊🏈 pic.twitter.com/76OhLcA77m — Gators USA 🐊⚡️🏴‍☠️🇺🇸💯 (@Gator_Nacho) October 14, 2023

Waking up after a win

Victory Sunday✌️ And I’m so glad for a bye week. My heart [and my liver] needs the break. #GoGators 🧡🐊💙 pic.twitter.com/hkWxLQDvbo — Dani 🧡💙 (@The_Dani_Miller) October 15, 2023

Some maybe getting a little ahead of themselves

I very to believe with how the offense played today that we can hang with UGA, and have a chance to win all our other games. Before yesterday I had LSU and UGA as automatic losses, but now… #GoGators pic.twitter.com/nNs7HUOmkE — Sidelines: Florida Gators (@SSN_Gators) October 15, 2023

Uniform stats

The #Gators are now 4-2 against South Carolina when wearing 🟠⚪️🔵 since 1992. Yesterday was also the first win over USC when wearing 🟠⚪️🔵 in 20 years. #GoGators #JUMPMAN pic.twitter.com/OLQ41AxsmN — Gators Uniform Tracker (@GatorsUnis) October 15, 2023

Start 'em young

Right after the game yesterday🥲🥲

Even knew right over left. I'm so proud #GoGators #ChompChomp pic.twitter.com/uZPPDJGTHu — sentell (@onemandynasty3) October 15, 2023

Truly great to be a Florida Gator!

Al and Alberta, always the clowns

Gettin' that feeling

Gator great golfer's brother chimes in as well

I know my fellow gators fans are feeling that same high and joy I am the day after a big come from behind road win. For all the doubters, this is your time to repent. The gators are on the rise again. @GatorDave_SEC #murdermertz #GoGators 🐊🐊🐊 — Brian Horschel (@brianhorschel) October 15, 2023

When a victory inspires art

That's the truth!

Arlis B is the truth!! #GoGators — Gatorchomped (@Gatorfan187) October 15, 2023

Progress is good

Today was more tangible progress. Let's get consistent peak play on both sides of the ball. #gogators pic.twitter.com/C67anwiap0 — GatorAllijah (@GatorsfbFans) October 15, 2023

Read more

Pat Dooley’s Six Pack: Instant reactions to Florida’s win at South Carolina

Five takeaways from Florida’s nail-biting win over South Carolina

Good, Bad and Ugly: Gators Wire reacts to Florida’s epic Week 7 win

Twitter reacts to late-game juggling touchdown by TE Arlis Boardingham

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida’s win at South Carolina Week 7

Follow

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire