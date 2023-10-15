Advertisement

Twitter reacts to Florida’s thrilling victory over South Carolina

Adam Dubbin
·4 min read

The Gator Nation was treated to a thrilling road win on Saturday evening — a rarity in the last couple of years — with a 41-39 victory that went down to the wire in Williams-Brice Stadium. It took an epic comeback with just nine minutes remaining to pull off the feat which supercharged the team and the fanbase alike.

Watching the game as it unfurled, there were moments where it looked like all was lost, but the heroics from quarterback Graham Mertz, who was hoisted by outstanding performances by a few others, was enough to triumph in Week 7. Most notably, kicker Trey Smack’s efforts were also crucial in keeping the Gators in this game.

Following the win, the Gator Nation headed onto social media to share their thoughts and opinions with others who bleed orange and blue. Below is a sampling from Twitter of the many reactions — from the team to the fans — to Florida’s comeback victory over South Carolina.

Let's see that play big again

The clincher

TURN US UP, COACH!

Napier is all smiles

HOW 'BOUT THEM GATORS?

Lots of love for Smack

A Gators alumnus weighs in

As did another

It don't get better than this

Tyreak Sapp hamming it up with the fans

Play hubris games, receive hubris prizes

Waking up after a win

Some maybe getting a little ahead of themselves

Uniform stats

Start 'em young

Truly great to be a Florida Gator!

Al and Alberta, always the clowns

Gettin' that feeling

Gator great golfer's brother chimes in as well

When a victory inspires art

That's the truth!

Progress is good

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire