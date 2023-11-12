Twitter reacts to Florida’s slugfest loss to LSU Tigers in Week 11

Billy Napier and Co. came and saw, but did not come even close to conquering on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as the LSU Tigers ran away with a 52-35 victory over Florida on both the arms and legs of star quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Despite the loss, it was an exciting game that featured very little defense but no shortage of offense. The Gators actually seized the lead briefly in the middle of the third quarter, but the Heisman Trophy candidate took over and put on a spectacle never seen before on the collegiate gridiron.

Following the defeat, the Gator Nation took to Twitter to vent their frustrations with fellow fans and players. Take a look below at a large sampling of the collective kvetching heard all the way from Gainesville, Florida.

Final score

Requiem for a game

Ballgame. Offense had to be almost perfect, and it wasn’t. Defense is all-time bad for literally the 4th year in a row. I don’t know how that’s possible at a school like Florida. — Astute Alligator (@AstuteAlligator) November 12, 2023

Strike the pose

He’s the best player in the country https://t.co/HilIZMbdwP — Joe Sloan (@CoachJoeSloan) November 12, 2023

DE-FENSE!

Making the worst LSU defense since the 1990s look like the 85 Bears. Only Billy Napier could pull that off. — T (@tdgator9) November 12, 2023

Still salty over the game

THEY THROW OUR STARTING RUNNING BACK 10 YARDS OUT OF BOUNDS INTO AN EQUIPMENT BOX FLAG? OF COURSE NOT pic.twitter.com/cDHu9ZRu0z — Old Row Florida (@OldRowGators) November 12, 2023

OK, maybe not defense

In B2B games, this Florida defense has now allowed 39 points at home to Arkansas – who has a combined 13 points in the two games before and after visiting Gainesville – and then a program-record 700+ yards allowed to LSU and helped cement a Heisman campaign. Just unacceptable. — Jonathan Arnholz (@JArnholz) November 12, 2023

The kids are trying their best

Most programs that start a lot of young guys early in the season see a major improvement in those players and the overall defense by game 10. Why hasn’t Florida? — Jaws (@Jaws960608) November 12, 2023

Not a great day for the Gator Nation

By the way, big day for Florida football: * Lose at LSU

* Give up a historic performance to Jayden Daniels

* Need to beat either Mizzou or FSU to get bowl eligible Oh, and a five-star recruit flipped to Auburn. Other than that, everything's going great for Billy Napier — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) November 12, 2023

This stat is just bonkers

LSU ran 61 plays… they scored 52 points. THEY ALMOST HAD AS MANY POINTS AS PLAYS THEY RAN! 11.5 YARDS PER PLAY — David Waters – Gators Breakdown (@GatorDave_SEC) November 12, 2023

... and more

From 1990-2019, only Ohio State and Alabama fielded more top 25 and top 10 defenses than Florida. Gators haven’t hit top 50 this decade, and bottomed out (maybe?) tonight. https://t.co/q2MuTmTiEm — Neil W. Blackmon (@nwblackmon) November 12, 2023

But wait, yes there's more!

LSU 622 yards vs Grambling St LSU 570 yards vs Army LSU 701 yards vs Florida — David Waters – Gators Breakdown (@GatorDave_SEC) November 12, 2023

Hard work, now!

Call it what you want… but this not Florida defense…. 🐊. We gotta work! not later but now! — Adam Shuler (@Adam_goeshard) November 12, 2023

It looked like a mismatch out there

It’s like the varsity team going up against a peewee team when LSU is on offense. It’s the worst Florida defense I’ve ever seen. Every play is open — Derek (@_DTyson) November 12, 2023

No regrets

I gassed up Austin Armstrong all off-season and for the early part of this season. And for that, I'm sorry. — Joe (@UFLORIDAJOE) November 12, 2023

But plenty of embarassment

Jayden Daniels is the first QB in College Football History to have 350 passing yards and 200 rushing yards in a game. Who else do we hire, literally anyone else on this planet pic.twitter.com/7EUlauzN7T — Blue-Orange Gator (@blueorangeUF) November 12, 2023

It isn't?

The collapse of this defense is the most disappointing part of this season — Hail Florida Hail (@HailFloridaHail) November 12, 2023

Five stages of grief

Seeing anger and/or disappointment is expected after what we are seeing from Florida. Seeing a lot of apathy and that's not great. — David Waters – Gators Breakdown (@GatorDave_SEC) November 12, 2023

Fans cannot get over how bad the defense is

In the history of football. That’s how bad this Florida defense is. The question isn’t are they better than last year, it’s are they one of the worst defenses of all time in the SEC? https://t.co/RxubZN35sm — ShanePitt3 (@shane_pitt3) November 12, 2023

More complaints

People are going to complain about the offense, and I get it. But the REAL problem is defense, and specifically the secondary. We have given up 702 yards in one game. Doesn’t matter if Billy called a PERFECT game, we can’t and won’t win like that. Defense has to wake up. pic.twitter.com/2lCiDehZmJ — Florida Recruiting (@FLRecruits) November 12, 2023

Gators got all 'dem teeth but no toothbrush

Florida’s got 400,000 coaches on the sideline and not one of them can coach a defense — JP Acosta (Pug Dederson Stan Acct) (@acosta32_jp) November 12, 2023

Did we mention that the defense is bad?

Florida loses in Death Valley 52-35 Tough game overall. Missed opportunities and mistakes throughout the night. Thoughts? — Stadium and Gale: A Florida Gators Podcast (@StadiumAndGale) November 12, 2023

The natives are getting restless

As a Gator I must say this though University of Florida ain’t no way we have @KeiwanRatliff on FSU STAFF😤😤 If we don’t get him back asap it’s a tragedy he’s literally our Deion and it makes me furious that he’s not on our staff 😤😤😤💯🐊🤝🏾👑 make it happen pay the man!!! 💯 — Steven Harris #93 (@FAMOGANG365) November 12, 2023

On the bright side...

Two things: 1. this is a pretty good football game. 2. Trevor Etienne is pretty good at football. — Mr. Snell (@theebigbossSS) November 12, 2023

Former player chimes in

I couldn’t sleep if this stat was created in a game I played “ Jayden Daniels is the first player in FBS history to record 350+ Pass Yards & 200+ Rush Yards in a single game”……. I’m not even playing and I’m embarrassed — Adam Shuler (@Adam_goeshard) November 12, 2023

Cold, hard facts

I hate to break it to y’all, but those of you who want to fire Austin Armstrong… that’s not the answer. It’s a combination of: •Years of bad recruiting

•Youth as a result of that^

•Three DCs in three years

•Lack of hunger up front And several other factors on top of that. — InAllKindsOfWeather.com (@AllKindsWeather) November 12, 2023

Fans want accountability

When is Austin Armstrong going to face some questions from media? This is much more than youth and inexperience. — Jaws (@Jaws960608) November 12, 2023

No accountability at all...

And there will be no changes, the excuses will be “we are playing freshman.” Someone needs to be fired for this performance — Daniel Boston (@DanielBoston52) November 12, 2023

We're comfortably numb

The worst thing? These losses aren’t even painful anymore. Sad, sure. But, at this point, staring down the barrel of a 5th losing season in the last decade, I’m just apathetic to it. And that’s why I’ve scaled back my travel to games—and watching it at home is free. #GoGators — DuuuuuvalGator (@gatorfll) November 12, 2023

Always a dig at Dan Mullen

#GatorNation it could always be worse… We could have non-recruiting idiot wearing Darth Vader costumes to pressers! This season is just another example of how bad #DanMullen was for #Florida #GoGators — BULLGATOR (@GATORS9606) November 12, 2023

Why you gotta bring up old stuff?

