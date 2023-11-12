Advertisement

Twitter reacts to Florida’s slugfest loss to LSU Tigers in Week 11

Billy Napier and Co. came and saw, but did not come even close to conquering on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as the LSU Tigers ran away with a 52-35 victory over Florida on both the arms and legs of star quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Despite the loss, it was an exciting game that featured very little defense but no shortage of offense. The Gators actually seized the lead briefly in the middle of the third quarter, but the Heisman Trophy candidate took over and put on a spectacle never seen before on the collegiate gridiron.

Following the defeat, the Gator Nation took to Twitter to vent their frustrations with fellow fans and players. Take a look below at a large sampling of the collective kvetching heard all the way from Gainesville, Florida.

Final score

Requiem for a game

Strike the pose

DE-FENSE!

Still salty over the game

OK, maybe not defense

The kids are trying their best

Not a great day for the Gator Nation

This stat is just bonkers

... and more

But wait, yes there's more!

Hard work, now!

It looked like a mismatch out there

No regrets

But plenty of embarassment

It isn't?

Five stages of grief

Fans cannot get over how bad the defense is

More complaints

Gators got all 'dem teeth but no toothbrush

Did we mention that the defense is bad?

The natives are getting restless

On the bright side...

Former player chimes in

Cold, hard facts

Fans want accountability

No accountability at all...

We're comfortably numb

Always a dig at Dan Mullen

Why you gotta bring up old stuff?

