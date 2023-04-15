Twitter reacts to Florida’s low-scoring spring game

James Morgan
·2 min read

The Florida Gators did not have the most entertaining spring game. Florida’s Orange team defeated the Blue team 10-7 in a low-scoring affair.

Spring games typically have some built-in advantages for the defense. The defense can sack quarterbacks easier and the offensive scheme typically takes more practice to learn. However, quarterbacks don’t get hit in spring games.

Perhaps Florida will miss quarterback Anthony Richardson a lot in 2023. The Gators face a tough slate in the fall, but have a considerable amount of talent.

Florida and SEC Twitter were not impressed with the Gators’ spring game performance.

Lane Kiffin trolls Florida on Twitter

The headlines aren't pretty

It is still very early for the Gators

However, Florida looked rusty

Slow start for the offense or good defense?

Florida fans take to the message boards

Who will be Florida's startng quarterback?

Graham Mertz played a little better than Jack Miller in the spring game.

Danny Kanell weighs in

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire