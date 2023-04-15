Twitter reacts to Florida’s low-scoring spring game

The Florida Gators did not have the most entertaining spring game. Florida’s Orange team defeated the Blue team 10-7 in a low-scoring affair.

Spring games typically have some built-in advantages for the defense. The defense can sack quarterbacks easier and the offensive scheme typically takes more practice to learn. However, quarterbacks don’t get hit in spring games.

Perhaps Florida will miss quarterback Anthony Richardson a lot in 2023. The Gators face a tough slate in the fall, but have a considerable amount of talent.

Florida and SEC Twitter were not impressed with the Gators’ spring game performance.

Lane Kiffin trolls Florida on Twitter

The headlines aren't pretty

Gators spring game headlines: 247 Sports: ‘Not as clean as you would like’: Gators QBs uninspiring in spring game Tampa Bay Times: 4 takeaways from Gators’ ugly spring game SDS: Gators spring game reveals painful truth: Time for Billy Napier to head back to portal to find a QB — Brandon Zimmerman (@BZSEC) April 14, 2023

It is still very early for the Gators

Mertz was asked how much of the playbook we saw tonight… he laughed and said, “Not a whole lot.” — David Waters – Gators Breakdown (@GatorDave_SEC) April 14, 2023

Hot take after the Florida spring game: The Gators look a team that has had 15 practices together. — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) April 14, 2023

However, Florida looked rusty

Florida twitter after that spring game. pic.twitter.com/SaXN4Eu0qE — Tenured Instructor (@Craig_Lawson) April 14, 2023

I know Florida ain’t playing their Spring game on a Thursday 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Baxter Street Boys (@baxstboys) April 14, 2023

Slow start for the offense or good defense?

Florida spring game first quarter drive chart (with rotating QBs): 1st drive — offense stalls quickly after a pair of sacks

2nd drive — drive ends as Gators fail to convert on 4th down (sack)

3rd drive — No first downs

4th drive — drive ends after a fumbled snap on 4th down

5th… — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) April 14, 2023

Florida's defense on pace to register 20 sacks in this spring game — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) April 13, 2023

Florida fans take to the message boards

#Florida is playing it’s spring game and it appears that they are losing. #MeltdownAlert pic.twitter.com/6JGGdbX5CS — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) April 14, 2023

Who will be Florida's startng quarterback?

Graham Mertz played a little better than Jack Miller in the spring game.

Graham Mertz and Jack Miller III combined to complete 28-of-49 passes (57.1%) for 388 yards (7.9 yards per attempt), two touchdowns and zero interceptions in Florida’s spring game. — Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) April 14, 2023

Danny Kanell weighs in

After watching the Florida Gators spring football game I think the collective mess might be the least of their concerns…. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) April 14, 2023

