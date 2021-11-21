Twitter reacts: Florida Gators fire coach Dan Mullen

James Morgan
·3 min read
In this article:
The Florida Gators have fired head coach Dan Mullen.

Running back coach and special teams coordinator Greg Knox will serve as Florida’s interim head coach. Florida has one remaining regular season game in 2021 against FSU.

After losing to Missouri on Saturday, Florida is now 5-6 overall and 2-6 in the SEC. The Gators have struggled since losing to LSU in 2020. Florida only has two wins over Power Five opponents since the infamous shoe throw.

Florida has lost four of its last five games, including a blowout loss to South Carolina. The Gators’ only win since Oct. 9 came against Samford, who still managed to score 52 points at Florida.

Mullen took over as head coach of the Gators in 2018. He finishes with a 34-15 career record at Florida. Mullen built a lethal passing attack that dominated the SEC for most of last season. Mullen’s downfall was abrupt.

Florida will have one of the most attractive available coaching jobs in all of college football along with LSU and USC. College football programs Florida continue to struggle to recruit the best in-state talent and win.

Here’s how social media reacted to Dan Mullen’s firing:

Dan Mullen has struggled in recruiting recently. Florida lost a couple of commitments to UGA in November:

