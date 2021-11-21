Twitter reacts: Florida Gators fire coach Dan Mullen

The Florida Gators have fired head coach Dan Mullen.

Running back coach and special teams coordinator Greg Knox will serve as Florida’s interim head coach. Florida has one remaining regular season game in 2021 against FSU.

After losing to Missouri on Saturday, Florida is now 5-6 overall and 2-6 in the SEC. The Gators have struggled since losing to LSU in 2020. Florida only has two wins over Power Five opponents since the infamous shoe throw.

Florida has lost four of its last five games, including a blowout loss to South Carolina. The Gators’ only win since Oct. 9 came against Samford, who still managed to score 52 points at Florida.

Mullen took over as head coach of the Gators in 2018. He finishes with a 34-15 career record at Florida. Mullen built a lethal passing attack that dominated the SEC for most of last season. Mullen’s downfall was abrupt.

Florida will have one of the most attractive available coaching jobs in all of college football along with LSU and USC. College football programs Florida continue to struggle to recruit the best in-state talent and win.

Here’s how social media reacted to Dan Mullen’s firing:

Dan Mullen was 29-6 at Florida with playoff hopes until this exact moment. pic.twitter.com/Te4mZeuGoL — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 21, 2021

Dan Mullen has struggled in recruiting recently. Florida lost a couple of commitments to UGA in November:

Dan Mullen is a good coach, which he’s proven when he had good players. But he’s also proven to be too confident in his coaching ability and thus not a good recruiter, and throw in statements that made it look like he just doesn’t get it, and here we are. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) November 21, 2021

Due to difficulties and Florida is coaching staff I will be the Opening back up my recruitment. #decomitted #backonthemarket — Jamarrien burt (@DaRealBurt23) November 21, 2021

Gator fans. All those moral victories got your head coach fired. Reading the fan base, I thought Mullen would get an extension since fans were pleased with these moral victories. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 21, 2021

Dan Mullen’s career at Florida pic.twitter.com/pO1wdJo6vR — Ryan (@Ryanmcc09) November 20, 2021

Dan Mullen is out as Florida’s head football coach, sources tell ESPN. The Gators have lost five straight to Power 5 opponents. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) November 21, 2021

SEC coaches fired immediately following losses to Mizzou: Dan Mullen, 2021

Derek Mason, 2020

Bret Bielema, 2017

Butch Jones, 2017 Derek Dooley (2012) & Joker Phillips (2012) were fired one week after losing to Missouri. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 21, 2021

Scott Stricklin said he gave the opportunity to coach against FSU this weekend but Dan Mullen made the decision not to. He thought he would be a distraction. — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) November 21, 2021

