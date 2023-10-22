Twitter reacts to Florida football’s 5-star DE commitment

Five-star defensive lineman LJ McCray committed to the Orange and Blue over Georgia, Florida State and Miami, among others, on Saturday, adding to an already impressive 2024 recruiting class put together by second-year head coach Billy Napier.

While the Gators are still well in the midst of a rebuild, the addition of the 6-foot-6-inch, 260-pound is a huge get for a program that has fallen behind its Southeastern Conference peers in recent years.

McCray is rated four stars and ranked No. 106 overall and No. 16 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite. The On3 industry ranking has him rated at five stars and ranked at Nos. 24 and 4, respectively.

Take a look below at the collective reaction on Twitter by both the team and the Gator Nation at large to Florida’s massive coup on the recruiting front on Saturday.

The big moment

The moment LJ McCray joined the Florida #Gators: pic.twitter.com/okveGAeLXK — In All Kinds Of Weather Recruiting 🐊 (@IAKOWRecruiting) October 22, 2023

Billy Napier puts on the glasses

😎‼️ — COACH BILLY NAPIER (@coach_bnapier) October 21, 2023

Gainesville goes nuts

"This morning I woke up confident where I want to go"

'This morning I woke up confident where I want to go' LJ McCray discusses his massive commitment to the #Gators with @SWiltfong247 READ: https://t.co/lB88Bz5aRc pic.twitter.com/X2KchGlBAw — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall) October 21, 2023

Coach Chaos in on the excitment

😤😤🐊🐊 — Sean Spencer (@SpenceChaos) October 21, 2023

Fellow 2024 classmate gets hyped

Let’s gooooooooooooo — Tawaski “TJ” Abrams 4⭐️WR (@TJAbrams) October 21, 2023

Katie Turner is also stoked

Didn't even play and scored the W

Even on the bye week we still win 😎 — Kyle Ranson (@kyleranson) October 21, 2023

Mark Hocke agrees

Who said u can’t win on a bye weekend 🏴 — Mark Hocke (@coachmhocke) October 21, 2023

The commitment gets the Gators closer to No. 1

This Class Is Going To Be Legendary… #GoGators 🐊 #2THESW4MP 🏴 — David Doeker (@CoachDeckUF) October 21, 2023

Worn-out memes galore as well

Love to see it! pic.twitter.com/j0b4YO9n7M — Kyle Ranson (@kyleranson) October 21, 2023

Look and see

Jay Bateman is amped up

Go Gators!!🐊🐊🐊 — Jay Bateman (@CoachBateman) October 21, 2023

This 2024 recruiting class is SPECIAL!

WHAT. A. GET. Mark my words, Gator Nation…. This 2024 recruiting class is SPECIAL!!! One for the books. Couldn’t be prouder to be a Florida Gator. #2THESW4MP 😎🐊 pic.twitter.com/pMXOqw2yZG — Bri Wade (@briazjawade) October 21, 2023

Time to get busy... keep stacking wood

🪵🪓 — Coach James (@_CoachJames) October 21, 2023

Another recruiting classmate chimes in

GO GATORS🐊😎 — Myles Graham (@MylesGraham2_) October 21, 2023

Other members of the media are excited too!

We got a commit! DL LJ McCray pic.twitter.com/ow26hhvctV — David Waters – Gators Breakdown (@GatorDave_SEC) October 21, 2023

Man alive, that looks great

Billy Napier has assembled a MONSTER Defensive Line/LB class so far: 5-Star LJ McCray (6th overall, 2nd DL)

4-Star Amaris Williams (45th overall, 10th DL)

4-Star Jamonta Waller (47th overall, 5th EDGE)

4-Star Nasir Johnson (74th overall, 13th DL)

4-Star Myles Graham (76th… pic.twitter.com/brUmFGRX4C — Florida Gators 🐊🔥 (@gatorsszn) October 21, 2023

WOO HOO! We're going streaking!

Billy Napier and the Florida Gators staff after adding LJ McCray to an already stacked 2024 recruiting class pic.twitter.com/OsyjnZMffH — Brandon Olsen (@WNS_Brandon) October 21, 2023

Good job, Billy boy

Just wanted to say: Billy Napier and his staff have done a remarkable job on the trail since his arrival and it’s culminated in this 2024 class. Winning over McCray is another example of that, as he joins QB DJ Lagway as the headlining acts in the nation’s No. 3 class.📈 — Brandon Carroll (@itsbcarroll) October 21, 2023

Read more

Steve Spurrier: Florida has a chance to beat Georgia after win over USC

Graham Mertz headlines CBS Sports’ quarterback power rankings

Florida’s quarterback appears on SEC Network, praises teammates

Two Gators placed on football scholarship over bye week

The Athletic admits preseason prediction for Florida was wrong

Florida survives first cut for blue-chip class of 2025 linebacker

Florida leads FWAA Freshman All-American Watch List with 5 selections

Billy Napier wants Florida to stay humble after USC win

Follow

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire