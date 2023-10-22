Advertisement

Twitter reacts to Florida football’s 5-star DE commitment

Adam Dubbin
·3 min read
1

Five-star defensive lineman LJ McCray committed to the Orange and Blue over Georgia, Florida State and Miami, among others, on Saturday, adding to an already impressive 2024 recruiting class put together by second-year head coach Billy Napier.

While the Gators are still well in the midst of a rebuild, the addition of the 6-foot-6-inch, 260-pound is a huge get for a program that has fallen behind its Southeastern Conference peers in recent years.

McCray is rated four stars and ranked No. 106 overall and No. 16 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite. The On3 industry ranking has him rated at five stars and ranked at Nos. 24 and 4, respectively.

Take a look below at the collective reaction on Twitter by both the team and the Gator Nation at large to Florida’s massive coup on the recruiting front on Saturday.

The big moment

Billy Napier puts on the glasses

Gainesville goes nuts

"This morning I woke up confident where I want to go"

Coach Chaos in on the excitment

Fellow 2024 classmate gets hyped

Katie Turner is also stoked

Didn't even play and scored the W

Mark Hocke agrees

The commitment gets the Gators closer to No. 1

Worn-out memes galore as well

Look and see

Jay Bateman is amped up

This 2024 recruiting class is SPECIAL!

Time to get busy... keep stacking wood

Another recruiting classmate chimes in

Other members of the media are excited too!

Man alive, that looks great

WOO HOO! We're going streaking!

Good job, Billy boy

