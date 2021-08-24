Twitter reacts to Falcons signing QB Josh Rosen

An injury to backup AJ McCarron forced the Falcons into the quarterback market and on Monday night, the team signed former top-10 pick Josh Rosen. Atlanta will be the fifth team Rosen has played for since he was drafted 10th overall by the Arizona Cardinals back in 2018.

The upside is there, however, the former UCLA standout has yet to last more than a single season with any NFL team. Here is how Falcons Twitter reacted to the team signing Rosen.

Reason #176579965 why Kaepernick shouldn’t have settled his case https://t.co/pLKFObP9fE — Ron Mexico (@MarryYoda) August 24, 2021

This is going to be the ultimate comeback story of our generation https://t.co/lbyBykkNcD — Harbinger Jones (@theharbyj) August 24, 2021

I knew there was a chance this was gone happen…..but I just don't think this kid is it https://t.co/vB4fVSSaiJ — Theru (@GottaLuvRuBaby) August 24, 2021

To recap, Rosen:

– 2018: 1st rd pick (10th overall)

by Cards

– 2019: Traded to Dolphins.

– 2020: Waived.

– 2020: Signed by Bucs (practice squad).

– 2020: Sign by 49ers in Dec.

– 2021: Waived 7 days ago.

– 2021: Reportedly signs with Falcons. 5 teams, 4 years https://t.co/96q4OgHuG0 — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) August 24, 2021

Weird fact about Josh Rosen. Every team he's finished a season with has then taken a quarterback in the Top 5 the following year: Arizona 2019 (Kyler Murray)

Miami 2020 (Tua)

San Francisco 2021 (Trey Lance) Rosen himself was a Top 10 quarterback as well. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) August 24, 2021

Not sure how anyone can be upset with the signing of Rosen. There’s no way I’m going to believe that he’s worse than McCarron or Franks. — Falcons Kingdom (@FalconsKingdom) August 24, 2021

#Falcons fans: #JoshRosen was once the front-runner to be drafted No. 1 overall, but fell to 10th overall. He’s started roughly 9 awful games, 4 “meh” games, 2 ok games & 1 very good game—all for bottom of the league teams. He’s now the same age #RussellWilson was as a rookie. pic.twitter.com/EjzJwn77iU — Ryan Michael (@theryanmichael) August 24, 2021

The Rodemption tour (Part 5). https://t.co/vAaYGWqbeO — And The Kick Is Good (@thekickisup) August 24, 2021

A little surprised the Falcons went with Rosen but why not? It’s not like the Falcons will win any games if Ryan gets injured. Maybe Arthur Smith can pull some magic with Rosen — SportsTalkATL Chase (@IrleChase) August 24, 2021

I mean, it is what it is. Rosen fails, then the team moves on w/ little consequence. He thrives, then you have a 24 y/o QB that still has room to grow behind a former league MVP. https://t.co/5TIUAXllET — Eric Robinson (@_Eric_Robinson) August 24, 2021

From a top-10 pick to backing up Feleipe Franks. OUCH https://t.co/NhruPi2S8Z — Jackson Ramer (@JacksonYumaSun) August 24, 2021

