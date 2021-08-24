Twitter reacts to Falcons signing QB Josh Rosen

Deen Worley
·3 min read

An injury to backup AJ McCarron forced the Falcons into the quarterback market and on Monday night, the team signed former top-10 pick Josh Rosen. Atlanta will be the fifth team Rosen has played for since he was drafted 10th overall by the Arizona Cardinals back in 2018.

The upside is there, however, the former UCLA standout has yet to last more than a single season with any NFL team. Here is how Falcons Twitter reacted to the team signing Rosen.

