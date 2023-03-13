Twitter reacts to Falcons signing free agent Jessie Bates III

1
Matt Urben
·3 min read

The Atlanta Falcons have landed two big fish on the unofficial first day of free agency. After signing former Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata a three-year, $35 million contract, the team has reportedly agreed to terms on a four-year, $64 million deal with safety Jessie Bates III.

Bates III is a player that Falcons fans have been lobbying for since the start of the offseason. Once the news broke Monday afternoon, many fans took to Twitter to celebrate.

