Twitter reacts to Falcons signing free agent Jessie Bates III

The Atlanta Falcons have landed two big fish on the unofficial first day of free agency. After signing former Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata a three-year, $35 million contract, the team has reportedly agreed to terms on a four-year, $64 million deal with safety Jessie Bates III.

Bates III is a player that Falcons fans have been lobbying for since the start of the offseason. Once the news broke Monday afternoon, many fans took to Twitter to celebrate.

Four years, $64.02 million for Jessie Bates, who gets $23M in Year 1, per source. https://t.co/7dtPtrtq6f — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2023

One of the most impactful free agents available is heading to the Falcons, per @JFowlerESPN: S Jessie Bates. First look via @TheGraphicGod_. pic.twitter.com/BRuwW25te9 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 13, 2023

See now Jessie Bates getting together with Richie Grant in that #Falcons secondary has me excited for new DC Ryan Nielsen's plans. I think we saw how well they utilized the SAFs in New Orleans and can imagine Jessie will get to roam freely to make opposing QBs pay! Fontenot 👇 https://t.co/EisOSiiYnQ pic.twitter.com/pWet5U0Hmx — Jordan Silveira (@JordanTSilveira) March 13, 2023

Falcons land one of NFL’s best safeties Jessie Bates at big money. Falcons planned to be aggressive in FA after being quiet the last couple of years. Bates is a big one to reshape D and they aren’t done yet. https://t.co/UQeOr5tHhL — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 13, 2023

Lordy. Good signing tho. Secondary been cheeks for years https://t.co/jFBNBajTNB — Ryan (@datboywolf) March 13, 2023

The Falcons, by my math, have spent over $200 million today in total contracts. https://t.co/Hti64wf0VE — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 13, 2023

TERRY FONTENOT…… I LOVE YOU. I REALLY DO 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 https://t.co/vWAwezFou9 — THEY ONLY RESPECT DISRESPECT! VILLAIN – MAD MIKE! (@MadMikeSports) March 13, 2023

Jessie Bates is getting paid. He’s now one of the highest paid safeties in the league. There was a lot of speculation that Bates would go to Atlanta after he had dinner with other Falcons players represented by his agent, David Mulugheta. https://t.co/nITED7qSpn — Mohammad Ahmad (@MohammadAhmadTV) March 13, 2023

16 mil a year?????? https://t.co/jPFkOQ9RCH — AD FANATIC (@tywow28) March 13, 2023

Falcons projected to still have around $33-34M even after the Bates signing. this is great. — Scott Carasik (@CarasikS) March 13, 2023

Yeah I like Bates but not for 16 per https://t.co/QKKb4WEmo8 — Michael Boston (@michaelkboston) March 13, 2023

Falcons making moves today: •Trade for Jonnu Smith

•Signing Jessie Bates

•Signing David Onyemata

•Re-signed Chris Lindstrom pic.twitter.com/28cU0NEuA9 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 13, 2023

Plays like these made Jessie Bates III the fourth-highest paid safety of all-time. 🔥@jlbiii3 ➡️ @atlantafalcons pic.twitter.com/q9ChmG9ffN — NFL (@NFL) March 13, 2023

Bates comes in at $16.005 per year ($64.020M over four years), now agreed to. After playing on franchise tag in Cincinnati, Bates finds new home. https://t.co/ic4TIyEK6i — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 13, 2023

