Twitter reacts to Falcons signing EDGE Bud Dupree

Deen Worley
·3 min read

The Atlanta Falcons signed veteran edge rusher Bud Dupree to a one-year deal on Friday. While the exact contract details are unknown, Dupree could reportedly earn up to $5 million this season.

The Steelers were also in the mix, but Dupree preferred the one-year deal that the Falcons were offering to the two-year deal Pittsburgh had on the table. Landing the eight-year NFL veteran is a big win for Atlanta and caps off an aggressive free agency period.

Falcons fans on Twitter praised general manager Terry Fontenot for another savvy signing.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire