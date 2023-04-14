Twitter reacts to Falcons signing EDGE Bud Dupree

The Atlanta Falcons signed veteran edge rusher Bud Dupree to a one-year deal on Friday. While the exact contract details are unknown, Dupree could reportedly earn up to $5 million this season.

The Steelers were also in the mix, but Dupree preferred the one-year deal that the Falcons were offering to the two-year deal Pittsburgh had on the table. Landing the eight-year NFL veteran is a big win for Atlanta and caps off an aggressive free agency period.

Falcons fans on Twitter praised general manager Terry Fontenot for another savvy signing.

With Bud Dupree reportedly signing with the #Falcons, the options for pick No. 8 are WIDE open. There's a valid argument for edge rusher with Dupree and Campbell on 1-year deals, CB (still), OL, and yes….running back. pic.twitter.com/xgd4SpPUI7 — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) April 14, 2023

Casually drops the hardest Terry Fontenot edit of all time #falcons pic.twitter.com/etXi5odnwZ — ATL Will (@ATLWill_) April 14, 2023

Makes sense. Another low risk move that backs up “win now” mode. https://t.co/mZuIuIas0G — Matt Chernoff (@RealMattlanta) April 14, 2023

Falcons continuing to build on the defense is a beautiful thing. That’s a cheap harmless deal. Nice job TF 👏🏽👏🏽 Bud Dupree ain’t moving the needle enough for me as far as the draft goes. He had 4 sacks last year. Good vet rotational player, I’m still taking Tyree Wilson at #8. https://t.co/IJjzx1tiVp — JazzyJeffRealTalk (@JazzyJeffRealT1) April 14, 2023

I'm not gonna lie, this don't impress me. https://t.co/gq353XwfoV — Jason Waterfalls (@Lex_Naija) April 14, 2023

I was hyped about Jadeveon Clowney and they ended up with Bud Dupree why I keep doing this to myself — High Priest Kenny of the Lamarmon Faith 🙏🏾 (@projectjax) April 14, 2023

Signing Bud Dupree on a 1-yr. prove it deal and trading a Day 3 pick for Jeff Okudah should not deter the #Falcons from going CB or pass rush at 8. https://t.co/sUJIIOL4SS — Aaron Freeman (@falcfans) April 14, 2023

I’ve seen enough… Falcons are winning the South — SKOL (@kirk4mvp) April 14, 2023

Falcons have a defense man🥲 I never thought I’d see the day — Jorge santana (@202_santana) April 14, 2023

They just aren’t gonna take pass rusher, so get ready. https://t.co/eRoAVdYjbQ — Abe Gordon (@AbeGordon) April 14, 2023

Matt Ryan seeing Falcons put together a defense https://t.co/tSB5aD6RPN pic.twitter.com/IZll42ZRVa — Falcoholic Matt (@FalcoholicMatt) April 14, 2023

Terry Fontenot has completely revitalized the Falcons defense in one offseason: S Jessie Bates

DL Calais Campbell

DT David Onyemata

CB Jeff Okudah

LB Kaden Ellis

CB Mike Hughes

LB Bud Dupree

DT Eddie Goldman

LB Lorenzo Carter and we still have the draft 👀 pic.twitter.com/ikhF7L3tBG — GSN (@GASportsNow) April 14, 2023

the #Falcons are setting themselves up to cut a whole bunch of guys after the draft — Aaron Freeman (@falcfans) April 14, 2023

There is big news coming out of the Falcons headquarters any second. A veteran edge rusher is close to signing #QBsacks https://t.co/3k87iwuJh9 — Terance Mathis (@coachmathis81) April 14, 2023

Terrance Mathis Done Got The Falcons Fanbase Shook 🤣🤣 We Want To Know Who This Edge Is He Speaks Of — 𝓕𝓪𝓵𝓬𝓸𝓷𝓼𝐒𝐙𝐍 (@DirtyBirdsSZN) April 14, 2023

Never doubt Terance Mathis. https://t.co/69zhdQf4tP — Scott Carasik (@CarasikS) April 14, 2023

The Falcons are working on that defense this offseason. Adds include:

▫️S Jessie Bates

▫️DT David Onyemata

▫️DL Calais Campbell

▫️CB Jeff Okudah

▫️LB Kaden Ellis

▫️Edge Bud Dupree

▫️LB Tae Davis With the 8th pick in the draft available too. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 14, 2023

