Twitter reacts to Falcons naming Ryan Nielsen defensive coordinator

The Atlanta Falcons’ long search for a new defensive coordinator is finally over as the team hired New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator/DL coach Ryan Nielsen on Friday.

Nielsen replaces Dean Pees, who retired after serving as Atlanta’s defensive coordinator since 2021. Those around the NFL appear to be somewhat surprised by the hiring, although Nielsen did interview for the defensive coordinator vacancy on Tuesday.

Let’s see how Twitter reacted to the Nielsen hire.

Im done recruiting because they don’t listen to me! 😂 — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) January 28, 2023

By the numbers #Falcons:

-21 sacks in 2022

-18 in 2021

-29 in 2020 2017: Ryan Nielsen arrived in NO as Defensive line Coach Since then,

-Saints rank 2nd in sacks (281) over that time span.

-Finished 5/6 seasons Top 10 in sacks https://t.co/Lukqo9dh0i — De’Shawn (@ff_moonvibes) January 27, 2023

Fans who want to address the trenches, you’ll like this hire. Look at the pro defensive lineman he’s coached and you’ll see they all have one thing in common. They are massive human beings!!!! #Falcons https://t.co/E8SwWZ8DkY — St. Khalil 🙏🏾 (@D_McClee) January 28, 2023

cordarrelle patterson done asked for roquan smith, brian flores, vic fangio, and steve wilks. got neither. maybe he should ask to keep just the 2 quarterbacks — the silverback (@theblack_caesar) January 28, 2023

#Falcons SO FIRED UP!!! Ryan Nielsen?! ELECTRIC HIRE BABY! Definitely not crying in my shower right now — Scott Calvin (@SalPalSuxCox) January 28, 2023

My favorite thing about Ryan Nielsen is he is he had success in putting together a solid defensive line rotation in NO. He’s younger only 43 I think he could have an innovative look on the #Falcons and really get the most out of the youth in the ATL. That’s my view on this hire — Steven Padillas (@Falcons_Pad) January 27, 2023

Looks like Terry wanted to keep the Saints ties going. I really wanted Brian Flores, Steve Wilks or Vic Fangio as DC, but I guess Nielsen will do. #Falcons https://t.co/Golh3mwoIn — Yuriy Andriyashchuk🇺🇦 (@YuriyATL) January 27, 2023

(I really wanted Brian Flores though) — Brown Liquor Behavior (@Kartelnometry) January 28, 2023

Ryan to Dc job was inevitable. Top tier DL coach in terms of developing pass rush and emphasizing technique on run and gap integrity. 😔🫡 wish him the semi-best as he willingly went to the Failcons… happy-ish for him pic.twitter.com/la3TaOW4id — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) January 28, 2023

I had a feeling the #Falcons were leaning towards hiring Ryan Nielsen as their next DC. He must have made quite the impression on Terry Fontenot in the Saints building. I'll keep an open mind about this. We shall see. #DirtyBirds — John Buhler (@buhler118) January 27, 2023

The Falcons have a New Defensive Coordinator!! Love the emphasis on D-Line..highly regarded in the coaching circles. pic.twitter.com/6XcfO2PHsc — DjShockley (@DjShockley3) January 27, 2023

Ryan Nielsen is the new Defensive Coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, I’m expecting a 4-3 base defense. https://t.co/JZo4jRFYWV — Master IDP (@MasterIDP) January 27, 2023

It’s gonna be pretty sweet when the #Falcons win a lot of games with a lot of former #Saints players and staff. Their fans will be sick. — Rise Up Reader (@RiseUpReader) January 27, 2023

Sat down to bank a Senior Bowl preview for @lockedonfalcons while I travel this weekend, but now I guess I gotta react to a #Falcons DC hire. pic.twitter.com/Fy8zbW3CYa — Aaron Freeman (@falcfans) January 28, 2023

