Twitter reacts to Falcons naming Ryan Nielsen defensive coordinator

Matt Urben
·3 min read

The Atlanta Falcons’ long search for a new defensive coordinator is finally over as the team hired New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator/DL coach Ryan Nielsen on Friday.

Nielsen replaces Dean Pees, who retired after serving as Atlanta’s defensive coordinator since 2021. Those around the NFL appear to be somewhat surprised by the hiring, although Nielsen did interview for the defensive coordinator vacancy on Tuesday.

Let’s see how Twitter reacted to the Nielsen hire.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

