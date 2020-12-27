Twitter reacts to Falcons’ heartbreaking loss to Chiefs

Deen Worley
·2 min read

The Atlanta Falcons lost a 17-14 heart-breaker to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. Kicker Younghoe Koo, who has been automatic all season and had converted 27 straight kicks, finally showed that he is human after all.

Koo missed a chip shot game winner in the final moments that would have sent the game to overtime. Here is how twitter handled Atlanta’s last-second loss to the defending Super Bowl champs.

