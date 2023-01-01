Twitter reacts to Emeka Egbuka touchdown

The Ohio State Buckeyes are currently leading the Georgia Bulldogs, 35-24, and with a tad more than ten minutes left in the third quarter, Ohio State is inching closer to a bid in the national championship if it can keep making plays. After a big Buckeye defensive stop, the Ohio State offense came out ready to roll and Emeka Egbuka finished the drive off with an impressive touchdown reception.

C.J. Stroud has completed 18 of his 22 passing attempts for 292 yards and four touchdowns, and Egbuka has had a great game as well with six receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown. Egbuka also added three yards on the ground on one carry. Let’s dive into the Twitter reactions to the most recent touchdown.

The highlight

Great play call here by the OSU staff. The 10-yard score puts Ohio State up 35-24. https://t.co/fmqns3CZGw — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) January 1, 2023

Not so surprising

Everyone acting surprised that the Ohio State passing game with an NFL quarterback and NFL receivers is working against a Georgia secondary that gave up over 500 passing yards to LSU in the SEC Championship. — Pete Fiutak (@PeteFiutak) January 1, 2023

Great play calling

Where has this Ryan Day been? — Joe Host of The Buckeye Cast (@tbc_joe) January 1, 2023

TD Number 4

CJ STROUD 4th TOUCHDOWN PASS!! pic.twitter.com/NUN8JTYmmJ — Barstool Ohio State (@BarstoolOSU) January 1, 2023

Impossible

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Emeka Egbuka.

Ohio State is literally impossible to cover. CJ Stroud is carving up this Georgia defense. CARVING. — Sam Block (@theblockspot) January 1, 2023

