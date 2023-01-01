Twitter reacts to Emeka Egbuka touchdown

The Ohio State Buckeyes are currently leading the Georgia Bulldogs, 35-24, and with a tad more than ten minutes left in the third quarter, Ohio State is inching closer to a bid in the national championship if it can keep making plays. After a big Buckeye defensive stop, the Ohio State offense came out ready to roll and Emeka Egbuka finished the drive off with an impressive touchdown reception.

C.J. Stroud has completed 18 of his 22 passing attempts for 292 yards and four touchdowns, and Egbuka has had a great game as well with six receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown. Egbuka also added three yards on the ground on one carry. Let’s dive into the Twitter reactions to the most recent touchdown.

The highlight

Not so surprising

Great play calling

TD Number 4

Impossible

