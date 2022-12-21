Twitter reacts to elite WR Karmello English committing to Michigan football

Michigan football was hoping to add two commitments on Wednesday, and thus far, it’s one-for-one.

After a late recruiting surge, the Wolverines managed to secure the pledge of Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star wide receiver Karmello English, the former Auburn commit who was also considering Alabama and Kentucky. He’s the third wide receiver pledge of the 2023 class and the 22nd commitment in the cycle for the maize and blue.

From staff members, members in the media, and a handful of others, some of the Twitter reactions came in hot given the level of impact English can have on this team. Here are some of the best reactions we found.

MGoFish

Karmello English is a hell of a pickup for #Michigan. Adds some more juice to the WR room. — MGoFish (@MGoFish) December 21, 2022

Director of recruiting Albert Karschnia

Director of on-campus recruiting Christina DeRuyter

WR coach Ron Bellamy

Let’s Go!!!! — Ron Bellamy (@19Bellamy) December 21, 2022

WolverinesWire's Trent Knoop

Brandon Brown

That’s a hell of a snag for #Michigan on NSD. Phenix City (Ala.) Central WR Karmello English pic.twitter.com/jX5lFf3KUE — Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) December 21, 2022

Fox Sports' Michael Cohen

Big signing day pull for #Michigan. English is viewed as a top-200 prospect and top-30 wide receiver. Had offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Colorado, Tennessee, among others. https://t.co/bxpTD9gzAk — Michael Cohen (@Michael_Cohen13) December 21, 2022

ESPN's Tom VanHaaren

ESPN 300 wide receiver Karmello English commits to #Michigan. English gives the #Wolverines five ESPN 300 commits in the class, three ranked in the top-150. pic.twitter.com/QY21EJyT6A — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 21, 2022

Zach Libby

Brice Marich

Top247 WR Karmello English picks up and puts on the block M hat. #Michigan with a nice Signing Day recruiting win. Huge get for @19Bellamy and co. pic.twitter.com/1uehnySg2S — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) December 21, 2022

Swanky Wolverine

Karmello English is a Michigan Wolverine. pic.twitter.com/f7RaPhvq3r — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) December 21, 2022

