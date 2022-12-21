Twitter reacts to elite WR Karmello English committing to Michigan football

Isaiah Hole
·2 min read

Michigan football was hoping to add two commitments on Wednesday, and thus far, it’s one-for-one.

After a late recruiting surge, the Wolverines managed to secure the pledge of Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star wide receiver Karmello English, the former Auburn commit who was also considering Alabama and Kentucky. He’s the third wide receiver pledge of the 2023 class and the 22nd commitment in the cycle for the maize and blue.

From staff members, members in the media, and a handful of others, some of the Twitter reactions came in hot given the level of impact English can have on this team. Here are some of the best reactions we found.

