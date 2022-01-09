Twitter reacts to Eagles’ WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside’s costly dropped TD pass vs. Cowboys

This is a brutal drop by JJ Arcega-Whiteside Right through JJ Arcega-Whiteside’s hands in the end zone pic.twitter.com/El6V7VgnSX — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) January 9, 2022

Life is about choices and the career of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will always be defined by names like DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, and Terry McLaurin.

That’s just the shortlist of wide receivers drafted after Howie Roseman selected the former Stanford star in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Arcega-Whiteside has just 1 career touchdown reception and his attempt at a second just about sums up his tenure with Philadelphia. With a chance to bring the Eagles to within six of the Cowboys on a free play, Arcega-Whiteside had a pass go right through his hands.

Social media reacted to everything and Arcega-Whiteside’s drop was no different.

Eagles legend is fed up

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

My lone tweet of this game! How long can the @Eagles waste a roster spot each week on #JJAW??? When will they also pull the plug on the #Reagor debacle and admit these are both blown 1st & 2nd round picks?? It's unbearable to watch these kids continue to crash and burn!! — Seth Joyner (@sethjoyner) January 9, 2022

Jeff Skversky 6ABC

(AP Photo/David Becker)

This is a brutal drop by JJ Arcega-Whiteside Right through JJ Arcega-Whiteside’s hands in the end zone pic.twitter.com/El6V7VgnSX — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) January 9, 2022

Derrick Gunn

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

JJ didn’t you learn your lesson the previous play I mean seriously pic.twitter.com/f8O2uSy70V — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunn) January 9, 2022

Fans blame the GM

P(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Howie Roseman was having a really good week.

Memories of Agholor

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Wrong draft

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)

This fan got his draft picks mixed up between Arcega-Whiteside/Reagor and Justin Jefferson/DK Metcalf, but you understand his frustration.

Josh Norris

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Add Hunter Renfro to the receivers passed on by Roseman.

Can't believe the Eagles took Arcega-Whiteside over this Alpha WR pic.twitter.com/7deuwzeAfD — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) January 9, 2022

Fans distraut

JJ Arcega-Whiteside

The more you watch, the easier it should have been.

Eagles Fans are not happy with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside right about now pic.twitter.com/kcWu8251Xq — Everything 80s (@SolidGold80s) January 9, 2022

