Twitter reacts to Eagles trio of wide receivers wearing Batman t-shirts during pregame warmups

The showdown is here, and the Cowboys are in Philadelphia for an NFC East matchup against the Eagles on NBC Sunday Night Football.

After Philadelphia’s season-opening win, Darius Slay helped avoid any controversy at wide receiver by calling all three starters Batman without a Robin.

Slay labeled A.J. Brown “Swole” Batman, labeled DeVonta Smith “Skinny” Batman, and gave Quez Watkins the nickname “Fast” Batman.

On Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field, all three players broke out the Batman tee shirts during pregame warmup, and social media exploded.

John Clark

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The three original Batmen broke out their own t-shirts.

AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins now have their own Batman shirts 🦇 pic.twitter.com/uLoUxMVBej — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 16, 2022

NFL Media

Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Skinny Batman. Swole Batman. Fast Batman.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire