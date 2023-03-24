Twitter reacts to the Eagles signing former Steelers’ safety Terrell Edmunds

Things are picking up for the Eagles in free agency, as the team signed Terrell Edmunds to a one-year deal.

Edmunds had 70 tackles (41 sols, three for loss), two sacks, and five passes defended in Pittsburgh last season, and offers the versatility to play in the box and the slot, along with free safety.

Edmunds spent his first five seasons with Pittsburgh after the Steelers made him a first-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft.

With the move now complete, here’s how social media reacted.

Howard Eskins

Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

#Eagles get another player of need on one year contract. The way the #NFL is going many good players are having to sign one year deals. @SportsRadioWIP https://t.co/HVFzSUSnDT — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) March 24, 2023

Eliot Shorr-Parks

Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Missed tackles last year: Edmunds: 6 in 886 snaps

CJGJ: 11 in 729 snaps #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 24, 2023

Ike Reese

Story continues

Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Lord Brunson

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

I love this move !!! https://t.co/jWlB5CKzoE — Lord Brunson tweets (@lord_brunson) March 24, 2023

Mike Clay

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Safety was a massive need spot for the Eagles. Edmunds is a solid, versatile option who can align all over the formation. They also brought in Justin Evans and Marquise Blair to compete. https://t.co/23n25OIOl0 — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) March 24, 2023

Neal Coolong

Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Tim McManus

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles rebuilding the safety position. https://t.co/3VBxTV7kEK — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) March 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire