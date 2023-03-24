Twitter reacts to the Eagles signing former Steelers’ safety Terrell Edmunds
Things are picking up for the Eagles in free agency, as the team signed Terrell Edmunds to a one-year deal.
Edmunds had 70 tackles (41 sols, three for loss), two sacks, and five passes defended in Pittsburgh last season, and offers the versatility to play in the box and the slot, along with free safety.
Edmunds spent his first five seasons with Pittsburgh after the Steelers made him a first-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft.
We’ve signed @rell_island6 to a one-year deal.@Toyota | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/mZg5K9iKZL
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 24, 2023
With the move now complete, here’s how social media reacted.
Howard Eskins
#Eagles get another player of need on one year contract. The way the #NFL is going many good players are having to sign one year deals. @SportsRadioWIP https://t.co/HVFzSUSnDT
— Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) March 24, 2023
Eliot Shorr-Parks
Missed tackles last year:
Edmunds: 6 in 886 snaps
CJGJ: 11 in 729 snaps #Eagles
— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 24, 2023
Ike Reese
😎 #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/7D7bN1BcNH
— Ike Reese (@Ike58Reese) March 24, 2023
Lord Brunson
I love this move !!! https://t.co/jWlB5CKzoE
— Lord Brunson tweets (@lord_brunson) March 24, 2023
Mike Clay
Safety was a massive need spot for the Eagles. Edmunds is a solid, versatile option who can align all over the formation. They also brought in Justin Evans and Marquise Blair to compete. https://t.co/23n25OIOl0
— Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) March 24, 2023
Neal Coolong
CORE special teamer… https://t.co/QccU5a6oFB
— Neal Coolong (@NealCoolong) March 24, 2023
Tim McManus
Eagles rebuilding the safety position. https://t.co/3VBxTV7kEK
— Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) March 24, 2023