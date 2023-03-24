Twitter reacts to the Eagles signing former Steelers’ safety Terrell Edmunds

Glenn Erby
·2 min read

Things are picking up for the Eagles in free agency, as the team signed Terrell Edmunds to a one-year deal.

Edmunds had 70 tackles (41 sols, three for loss), two sacks, and five passes defended in Pittsburgh last season, and offers the versatility to play in the box and the slot, along with free safety.

Edmunds spent his first five seasons with Pittsburgh after the Steelers made him a first-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft.

With the move now complete, here’s how social media reacted.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

