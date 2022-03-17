Twitter reacts to the Eagles releasing DT Fletcher Cox

Breaking news:

Glenn Erby
·3 min read
  Fletcher Cox
    Fletcher Cox
  Zach Ertz
    Zach Ertz
The Philadelphia Eagles released star defensive tackle Fletcher Cox on Thursday afternoon with a post June 1 designation. They save $18 million with the move, according to reports and the Eagles will work to re-sign Cox to a more team friendly deal.

Cox was selected 12th overall by the Eagles back in 2012 and had a run of dominance that was only outmatched by Rams star Aaron Donald.

Cox, a six-time Pro Bowler and 2018 All-Pro, is free to sign with another team.

Social media reacts to everything and the NFL was definitely shaken up by this transaction.

Zach Ertz

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 24: Zach Ertz #86 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Houston Texans in the game at State Farm Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After re-signing with the Cardinals, Ertz is recruiting Cox to the Cardinals.

Darius Jackson

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) attends a news conference after an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The legendary defensive tackle could return later in free agency.

Tim McManus

Sep 12, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) defensive end Brandon Graham (55) and defensive end Josh Sweat (94) celebrate after Hargrave sacked Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Tim McManus believes Cox could return.

Philly Nation

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a first down against Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) and linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during their football game Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Apc Packvseagles 1206200344

What a resume.

Shamus

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) defends against Missouri Tigers running back Larry Rountree III (34) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

National Champion defensive tackle headed to Philly.

Blitzburgh

Sep 25, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Cox to the Steelers has been trending for days.

Philly Halftime

Are the Eagles primed for a huge move.

