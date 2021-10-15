Twitter reacts to Eagles RB Miles Sanders getting 1 carry in the first half vs. Bucs

Miles Sanders is one of the top young running backs in the NFL, but if he’s underused and not properly utilized in an offense, then his value is all for naught.

Through one half of action in Philadelphia, Sanders had one total carry against the Buccaneers, as head coach and play-caller Nick Sirianni, chose to call 15 passing plays, along with Jalen Hurts having almost 10 rushing attempts as he works to carry the load against the Buccaneers stout defense.

The Bucs have the NFL’s best-run defense, but that still didn’t stop the hot takes and Monday Morning Quarterbacking.

Social media was ablaze on Thursday night, and the Twitter reactions were priceless.

ESPN anchor dumbfounded

Miles Sanders has one carry and one catch so far. This is playcalling malpractice. — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) October 15, 2021

Dan Orlovsky will have a lot to say on Friday

The fact @BoobieMilesXXIV has 1 carry in the first half is an absolute joke and a terrible job of coaching @Eagles — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 15, 2021

Good gameplanning or absurdity

Let’s all remember the defense they’re facing before we get up in arms. The Eagles should ABSOLUTELY be running the ball more than they are — but if that was going to change, it was not going to be this week https://t.co/b7zDhh6fRj — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) October 15, 2021

It makes no sense

Miles Sanders first half carries by game: Week 1: 6

Week 2: 9

Week 3: 2

Week 4: 5

Week 5: 3

Week 6: 1 Make it make sense. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 15, 2021

Do the Eagles secretly hate Miles

Miles Sanders

The #Eagles hate running back Miles Sanders, I’m convinced. — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 15, 2021

Miles Sanders better used elsewhere

Could he eventually look to get moved?

Miles Sanders should ask for a trade. It’s like they’re phasing him out on purpose. — O.J. Spivey 🎙📝🏟✊🏾 (@OJPhilly) October 15, 2021

Confusion

Miles Sanders: "Coach, you think you can call a run play for me?" Coach Siranni: pic.twitter.com/hCHtvPDnzq — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 15, 2021

Miles Sanders just a spectator

Miles Sanders watching this game like pic.twitter.com/jLQ4kmQ4Ga — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) October 15, 2021

