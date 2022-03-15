Twitter reacts to Eagles’ Jason Kelce singing the national anthem before Sixers game

Glenn Erby
·2 min read
Jason Kelce is a man of the people, so it should be no surprise that the future Hall of Famer is a jack of all trades.

The All-Pro stood strong on world after Connor Barwin raised $100K for his Make The World Better Foundation.

Social media reacts to everything and Kelce’s rendition of the anthem was no different.

Barstool Philly

Philadelphia Eagles Jason Kelce arrives for the NFL Honors show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)


Soulful Kelce.

NBC Sports Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 25: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles is consoled by teammate Lane Johnson #65 after Kelce is called for a penalty in the first half against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on November 25, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Kelce was super nervous.

Kelce for mayor one day?

Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts (1) and Jason Kelce (62) celebrate after Hurts’ touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Kelce wasn’t as bad as Carl Lewis

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) reacts toward the referee over a penalty that costs the Eagles a touchdown during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

If you’ve never seen Olympic champion Carl Lewis’s rendition you are doing yourself a disservice.

Crossing Broad

Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce plays during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Kelce’s performance was Oscar worthy?

