Twitter reacts to Eagles CB Darius Slay shutting down Vikings WR Justin Jefferson in Week 2

The Philadelphia Eagles passed on Justin Jefferson in the 2020 NFL draft, and the anticipation was that the NFL’s 2nd best wide receiver would make the Birds pay for the move.

It was not to be as Darius Slay held Jefferson to five catches for 43 yards receiving on 11 targets with 2:38 seconds left in the ball game.

The results didn’t favor Jefferson, and they follow the star wide receiver telling the media that he was “way happier” in Minnesota than he would have been in Philadelphia.

Social media reacts to everything, and Twitter reacted strongly to Darius Slay, logging two interceptions and being in position for several more.

Slay hopped inside Jefferson’s jersey on Monday night.

Kirk Cousins when targeting Justin Jefferson tonight with Darius Slay as the nearest defender, per @NextGenStats: 1/5, 7 yards, 2 interceptions. pic.twitter.com/ViWxB3GtfN — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 20, 2022

The star cornerback had two interceptions and dropped three other potential interceptions, and his wife was not happy.

Imma fight this man when he get home, he suppose to have 4 of them thangs!!!!😭 Good shit slay!!!! ITS UP!!!!!! — Jennifer Slay💛 (@jennwilliams23) September 20, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) celebrates with teammate safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (23) after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Slay was on fire.

S L A Y 💅 pic.twitter.com/Sw7HhyACMO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 20, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) celebrates after intercepting a pass in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Slay turned Justin Jefferson into Jalen Reagor?

Justin Jefferson looked like Jalen Reagor against Darius Slay tonight. — Bob Wankel (@BobWankelCB) September 20, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) intercepts a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, left, during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Slay almost outpaced Jefferson in catches.

He's thrown more completions to Slay than Jefferson — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) September 20, 2022

Some guys can’t log two interceptions in a career, let alone twice in less than a year.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins continued to target Slay despite having no success.

