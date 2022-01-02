Twitter reacts to the Eagles bringing their own benches for Week 17 matchup at Washington

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Eagles are continuing the ‘Petty’ wars in the NFC East and just like the Cowboys and Washington before them, Jeffrey Lurie made sure his team was comfortable on the road.

With Washington having been accused of shoddy bench activity, Philadelphia followed the Cowboys’ earlier trend of shipping their own benches in for the Week 17 matchup.

Social media reacts to everything, and Sunday was no different.

Mike Garafalo

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, the Eagles did.

The pettiness is funny to fans

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The weather might change

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Arguments ensue

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

Recommended Stories