Twitter reacts to the Eagles bringing their own benches for Week 17 matchup at Washington
Did the #Eagles bring their own benches? Yes they did. pic.twitter.com/vrFkgBUNGS
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 2, 2022
The Eagles are continuing the ‘Petty’ wars in the NFC East and just like the Cowboys and Washington before them, Jeffrey Lurie made sure his team was comfortable on the road.
With Washington having been accused of shoddy bench activity, Philadelphia followed the Cowboys’ earlier trend of shipping their own benches in for the Week 17 matchup.
Social media reacts to everything, and Sunday was no different.
Mike Garafalo
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Yes, the Eagles did.
The pettiness is funny to fans
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
🤣😂😂 RT @MikeGarafolo: Did the #Eagles bring their own benches? Yes they did. pic.twitter.com/xvXVB7CLky
— Brother Mouzone✭ (@the5ivestrikes) January 2, 2022
The weather might change
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Eagles “bought” their benches pic.twitter.com/rV3bRvE3ue
— Timus (@bigmovestimus) January 2, 2022
Arguments ensue
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
It’s for CoViD… not a war
— Joey Tarlini (@Joey_Tarlini) January 2, 2022
