Twitter reacts to Drake Maye as potential Heisman candidate

As each week goes by, UNC football quarterback Drake Maye makes his Heisman case more and more clear.

On Saturday, Maye passed for over 400 yards and racked up 519 total yards of offense and 4 total touchdowns in UNC’s 36-34 win on the road. The win locked up the Coastal Division and punched UNC’s ticket to the Atlantic Coast Conference title game in December.

It was another monster performance for the quarterback who is trying to add to his Heisman resume with the season winding down. As the rest of the country focuses on candidates like C.J. Stroud, Caleb Williams, Bryce Young and Blake Corum, Tar Heels’ fans and media members have been pushing for Maye to get more love.

And it looks like Saturday’s performance is starting to open more eyes.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Drake Maye’s performance and his Heisman hopes:

Drake Maye should be in New York for the Heisman. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 13, 2022

Another Heisman-caliber performance from Drake Maye -448 passing yards

-3 passing touchdowns

-0 INTs

-71 rushing yards

-1 rushing touchdown UNC takes down Wake Forest and clinches a spot in the ACC Championship game in the process 🏈 pic.twitter.com/zfbPYRItv3 — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 13, 2022

Drake Maye is an absolute stud…Easily a legit Heisman contender…These five (in no particular order) are waging a phenomenal battle this year CJ Stroud

Drake Maye

Hendon Hooker

Blake Corum

Caleb Williams — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) November 13, 2022

Heisman top 5 as of right now: 1) CJ Stroud

2) Hendon Hooker

3) Blake Corum

4) Drake Maye

5) Caleb Williams It’s realistically a 3-horse race and I think Ohio St-Michigan will be for the Big 10 east, a playoff spot and the Heisman Trophy. — Brandon Walker (@BFW) November 13, 2022

If Drake Maye isn't in New York for the Heisman ceremony as one of the finalists that award no longer means anything and should be ignored. — Bryan Driskell (@CoachD178) November 13, 2022

Heisman-esque performance from Drake Maye on the biggest stage. 31/49, 519 total yds, 4 TD, 0 INT — Jacob Turner (@JacobTurnerTHI) November 13, 2022

There will be other players attending the event, but if Drake Maye doesn't get to visit New York for the @HeismanTrophy ceremony, something is wrong with the process. — Wes Durham (@WesDurham) November 13, 2022

we aren’t talking about drake maye enough — victoria from tumblr (@dirtbagqueer) November 13, 2022

Drake Maye Is hands-down the best QB playing college ball right now. He has everything you want in a college QB prospect. If he isn't the Heisman, the entire award is a fraud. — 👑C3KingCodais (@CodyLac) November 13, 2022

Blake Corum, C.J. Stroud, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. Those should be the guys invited to New York for the Heisman. — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) November 13, 2022

UNC is winning the ACC. Drake Maye should win the Heisman. How the hell did the over not hit? — Katie Stats (@kpondiscio) November 13, 2022

Just put this Drake Maye throw on a loop and send it to the Heisman voters https://t.co/xtdPIorm78 — Will Doran (@will_doran) November 13, 2022

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire