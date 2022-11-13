Twitter reacts to Drake Maye as potential Heisman candidate

Zack Pearson
·3 min read

As each week goes by, UNC football quarterback Drake Maye makes his Heisman case more and more clear.

On Saturday, Maye passed for over 400 yards and racked up 519 total yards of offense and 4 total touchdowns in UNC’s 36-34 win on the road. The win locked up the Coastal Division and punched UNC’s ticket to the Atlantic Coast Conference title game in December.

It was another monster performance for the quarterback who is trying to add to his Heisman resume with the season winding down. As the rest of the country focuses on candidates like C.J. Stroud, Caleb Williams, Bryce Young and Blake Corum, Tar Heels’ fans and media members have been pushing for Maye to get more love.

And it looks like Saturday’s performance is starting to open more eyes.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Drake Maye’s performance and his Heisman hopes:

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire

Recommended Stories