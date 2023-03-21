Twitter reacts to Dont’a Hightower retirement news

New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower announced his retirement on Tuesday. Hightower had a successful career from the very beginning, leaving Alabama as a two-time BCS champion.

He then assumed the role as one of the most consistent linebackers in the history of the Patriots. He compiled three Super Bowl victories along the way and finished with 569 career tackles.

Hightower’s retirement marks yet another Patriot legend gone from the game, as we have seen retirements from some of New England’s best over the past couple years. Most recently, safety Devin McCourty announced his retirement earlier in the month.

With that in mind, we take a look at the best Twitter reactions from Hightower’s retirement announcement.

Retired Patriots Tom Brady

Julian Edelman

Danny Amendola

Chris Hogan

Rob Gronkowski

Legarrette Blount

James Develin

James White Devin McCourty

Donta Hightower

Patrick Chung

Rob Ninkovich

Jerod Mayo

Vince Wilfork What an era — Savage (@SavageSports_) March 21, 2023

Donta Hightower is one of the most underrated players ever. — Jinx (@smartest1here) March 21, 2023

Hard to imagine the Patriots come out with those three Super Bowl victories without Dont'a Hightower • stopping Marshawn shy of the goal line in XLIX

• strip sacking Matt Ryan for LI

• making Jared Goff's life impossible for LIII TY to one of my all-time favorite players https://t.co/QoN4fWSqBZ — Alexandra Francisco (@ByAlFrancisco) March 21, 2023

Dont’a Hightower is forever a Patriots legend. Always played his best under the brightest lights. One of the most clutch defenders of all time. 🏆 Enjoy retirement @zeus30hightower! pic.twitter.com/qHoZ0qUND0 — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) March 21, 2023

Dont’a Hightower officially calling it a career. Always at his best in the biggest games. Clutch play after clutch play on his resume. They don’t win Super Bowl XLIX, LI or LIII without him. https://t.co/MO1Ia3watF — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) March 21, 2023

Dont’a Hightower was one of the more underrated players in the league during his tenure. Amazing career and made one of the most amazing plays I’ve ever seen when he strip sacked Matt Ryan in Super Bowl 51. Enjoy retirement @zeus30hightower — Mark Ceddia (@Ceddia12) March 21, 2023

A 25-point comeback is incredibly improbable, but Dont’a Hightower is responsible for a forced fumble that started to make it seem like the Patriots had a chance to pull it off. Heckuva 10-year career for Hightower as a 3X champion. pic.twitter.com/DZD1PBEWqP — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 21, 2023

Thank you, Dont'a Hightower!!! A FREAKING PATRIOT LEGEND! — Linus Ullmark Enjoyer (@TheMaster_Plan_) March 21, 2023

The Patriots don't win 3 of their rings without Dont'a Hightower's clutch goal line tackle on Marshawn Lynch, his strip sack on Matt Ryan, or his relentless pass rush vs LA Boomtower's a lock for a red jacket at the very least, and I wish him all the best in retirement pic.twitter.com/fXZ95bJI8a — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 21, 2023

Dont’a Hightower made one of the most important plays in #Patriots history in Super Bowl 49. He tackled Marshawn Lynch on the 1 yard line. One snap before the famous Malcolm Butler INT. pic.twitter.com/5wZhapPZXI — Chase (@Chase6D) March 21, 2023

Congrats to Dont'a Hightower on his retirement from the NFL 😁❤️ 2x National Champion at Alabama

3x Super Bowl Champion with the Patriots Alabama Legend Forever 🐘❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZWvFCIBCW4 — Alabama DieHards (@DiehardsAlabama) March 21, 2023

Dont’a Hightower was a cornerstone part of the second dynasty and the definition of a big game player. pic.twitter.com/fYPmaJ3SFg https://t.co/v239WkC6qv — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) March 21, 2023

Dont'a Hightower always made big time plays in big time games Happy retirement🐘 pic.twitter.com/G68SK5ELqU — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 21, 2023

Never forget Dont’a Hightower’s strip sack on Matt Ryan that helped bring the Pats back from 28-3! pic.twitter.com/yiBQT9pDEf — Patriots Nation (@PatsNationCP) March 21, 2023

Dont'a Hightower was always one of the good ones. He officially announces his retirement https://t.co/qUcUwiKi9r — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) March 21, 2023

Best way to be remembered in Boston sports lore is to make critical plays in big games. Dont’a Hightower continuously did that. https://t.co/90yWkuclm0 — Greg Dudek (@gdudek10) March 21, 2023

It’s a team sport until it isn’t. Players make plays. And Dont’a Hightower made a whole heap of winning plays pic.twitter.com/iWCkGHoSDT — Honk The Bobo (@ColeyMick) March 21, 2023

One of the best linebackers to play for New England! 3x Super Bowl champion Dont'a Hightower, we'll see you in Patriots Hall of Fame! Happy retirement! — E B (@Ebotts12) March 21, 2023

Tom Brady…Devin McCourty…Gronk…now Dont'a Hightower…gonna be a heck of a logjam for those red jackets @TheHall in Foxboro in a couple of years. — Fitzy (@FitzyGFY) March 21, 2023

Dynasty 2.0 Patriot HoFers:

Dont’a Hightower

Devin McCourty

James White

Julian Edelman

Gronk

Brady (duh)

Amendola (maybe) — Jordan (@JBoss_) March 21, 2023

Congratulations to Dont'a Hightower on an amazing NFL career! Also, a friendly reminder he made the biggest play of Super Bowl 51.pic.twitter.com/iRqHes1hZL — Thomas Carrieri (@Thomas_Carrieri) March 21, 2023

Devin McCourty and Dont’a Hightower calling it quits on the same day is a gut punch to my childhood. — Keagan Stiefel (@KeaganStiefel) March 21, 2023

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire