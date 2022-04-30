Twitter reacts to Dolphins drafting Georgia LB Channing Tindall with 102nd pick

For the first time in Miami Dolphins’ team history, the NFL draft didn’t see them make a selection in the first 100 picks. After 101 names were called during the draft’s first three rounds on Thursday and Friday nights, Miami finally made their selection.

General Manager Chris Grier made his decision and took Georgia’s Channing Tindall with the Dolphins’ pick at No. 102, making him the first rookie of their 2022 class. The inside linebacker and national champion recorded 67 total tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in 2021.

Grier and the Dolphins are scheduled to pick next at No. 125 on Saturday. As one would expect, Dolphins’ Twitter immediately reacted to the selection.

Love this pick instant upgrade at the LB position something we needed badly pic.twitter.com/EGXgvWgViS — Robbie Meade (@Skoal_GG) April 30, 2022

PFF Scouting report on Channing Tindall; sounds like a Dolphin already – Elite speed for a LB. Not going to beat him to the sideline

– Comes in with bad intentions as a tackler. Runs through ball carriers

– Violent blitzer. Takes on running backs with uncoachable ferocity — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 30, 2022

New Miami Dolphins Linebacker Channing Tindall highlights!! I love this pick!!! #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/Bf3ArAo7Ba — Big E (@ian693) April 30, 2022

The Miami Dolphins pick Georgia LB Channing Tindal at No. 102 overall. 85.4 PFF grade in 2021 (2nd among SEC LBs) ⛓ pic.twitter.com/WfDu27eLTQ — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022

Mike McDaniel is fired up‼️ pic.twitter.com/8G4eNcmSQC — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) April 30, 2022

Channing Tindall is a Miami Dolphin! Love the pick and excited to see him make the defense even better! #FinsUp — Jason Hoggarth (@J_Hoagie20) April 30, 2022

Tindall is a LB who can MOVE. Something Miami lacks in at times. 4.47 speed at LB in the 3rd round — Robbie Cochran (@finsfan37) April 30, 2022

Love Tindall to Miami. — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) April 30, 2022

CHANNING TINDALL IS A MIAMI DOLPHIN #FINSUP pic.twitter.com/UZIzdw595f — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) April 30, 2022

