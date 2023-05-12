Twitter reacts to Dolphins’ 2023 schedule: Five national broadcasts

The NFL released their 2023 regular-season schedules for all 32 franchises, including the Miami Dolphins.

One of the most interesting aspects of Miami’s 17-game schedule is the five national broadcasts that include three prime-time games. Their bye week also comes at a great time in Week 10, following the Dolphins’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany the week prior.

As always, fans took to social media to share their opinions on the schedule, and they were emotional.

Actually really like the dolphins schedule — Imanol/FSG and Arison hate account (@TheImanolPerez) May 12, 2023

I love no TNF! This is the best Dolphins schedule in a long time!! #FinsUp https://t.co/Yb47NGC7sK — Bill Powell (@Hamilax) May 12, 2023

Dolphins home 4 of last 5 games. No real cold games on schedule. Buffalo at the rock week 18. Exciting schedule. — United305 (@THEMiamiTabs) May 12, 2023

That Dolphins schedule is brutal. — bruh. (@CheerwinePapi) May 12, 2023

Love the #Dolphins schedule in every way besides Titans being their one home MNF game — Jon Scharfman (@JonScharfman) May 12, 2023

Putting W’s and L’s on the schedule in May is a futile activity, with that said the Dolphins are winning at least 11 games this year. pic.twitter.com/3Fgh53b1Sj — Daniel (@DanielEliesen) May 12, 2023

Love the Miami Dolphins schedule! Check your pulse! — not (@DennisKirkeeng5) May 12, 2023

