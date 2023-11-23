Twitter reacts to Dolly Parton’s halftime show in Cowboys-Commanders

The halftime acts from Thanksgiving 2023 have received a lot of conversation over the course of the week. The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys host Thanksgiving every year, so more than any team that gets the evening window, they are professionals at the process. The Lions went new school with rapper Jack Harlow. Reception to his performance was… not ideal.

The Cowboys went classic, bringing out Dolly Parton. While most of the online audience questioned whether or not the country music icon had songs they were familiar with, she certainly captivated the audience when she came out dressed as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. Here were some of the best twitter reactions.

Michael watching Dolly in that cheerleader uniform pic.twitter.com/4ZcAhafbFm — Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) November 23, 2023

Omg look at dolly 😭😭😭😭😭 — kris (@killakrisssss) November 23, 2023

DOLLY IS A DCC OMG😭😭😭 — lynzie ✭ (@lynziekate) November 23, 2023

No way Dolly is 83 years old Thats A.I. — Ashley Baker🗣🎙✨ (@AshleyBaker_21) November 23, 2023

Starting with Jolene??? We don't deserve Dolly. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 23, 2023

Dolly says you can’t stop her spice. pic.twitter.com/27qe9TCsCH — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 23, 2023

Nah why is Dolly Parton snatched — Skywalker Steele (@SkywalkerSteele) November 23, 2023

Holy shit!!! Gary Busey is one of the background singers — Jeff Skin Wade (@SkinWade) November 23, 2023

Dolly 🤠 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 23, 2023

I don't know any of these songs 😅 — Ray Santiago 🇩🇴🇵🇷 (@RaySanti) November 23, 2023

DOLLY PARTON PUTTING EVERYONE TO SHAME pic.twitter.com/nYuggFmi8a — Lex Juarez (@lexjuareztv) November 23, 2023

Ron Rivera prolly loves this halftime show… — Rant (BPAPN) Burgundy (@ImRantBurgundy) November 23, 2023

Dolly Parton as a Cowboys cheerleader in 2023. Incredible — Andy Pollin (@andypollin1) November 23, 2023

I've never felt as old as having to explain my colleagues that "9 to 5" was an actual movie. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 23, 2023

Singing "We Are the Champions" in front of Cowboys fans is lowkey hilarious — Bukayo Saka Liker (@3k_) November 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire