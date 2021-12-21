Twitter reacts to DeVonta Smith wearing a DeSean Jackson t-shirt during pregame warmups

DeVonta Smith is closing in on DeSean Jackson’s rookie record for receiving yards with the Eagles, so it only makes sense that the former Heisman Trophy channels D-Jax’s big play energy.

With a huge matchup against the Washington Football Team set to kick off and Smith in search of a huge game, he came out for pregame warmups wearing a t-shirt that paid homage to Jackson on the front.

Twitter reacts to everything and Eagles fans believe Smith was preparing for a monster performance if and t-shirt was just a warning.

Smith preparing for a huge game?

DeVonta going for a buck-50?

DeVonta Smith going for 150+ tonight confirmed pic.twitter.com/DhpDsmS3mz — Ty (@HandsTeamTy) December 21, 2021

Could Smith go over 200-yards?

Bet the DeVonta Smith over 200 yards pic.twitter.com/PMxO18E7MS — Joey (@FIetcherCox) December 21, 2021

Smith really ready?

PFF takes notice

DeVonta Smith is rocking a DeSean Jackson shirt tonight for pregame warmups. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/zRhkMG4gAF — PFF PHI Eagles (@PFF_Eagles) December 21, 2021

Potential masterclass in route-running?

devonta smith masterclass incoming i feel it in my bones pic.twitter.com/ejR6qd6Ys5 — alexis ☃️ (@anpiatkowski) December 21, 2021

Slim Reaper

DeVonta Smith

NFL Network

