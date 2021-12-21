Twitter reacts to DeVonta Smith wearing a DeSean Jackson t-shirt during pregame warmups
.@DeVontaSmith_6 rocking a @DeSeanJackson10 shirt in warmups. 🔥 #FlyEaglesFly
📺: #WASvsPHI — 7pm ET on FOX
📱: NFL App pic.twitter.com/RNYjQnlejQ
— NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2021
DeVonta Smith is closing in on DeSean Jackson’s rookie record for receiving yards with the Eagles, so it only makes sense that the former Heisman Trophy channels D-Jax’s big play energy.
With a huge matchup against the Washington Football Team set to kick off and Smith in search of a huge game, he came out for pregame warmups wearing a t-shirt that paid homage to Jackson on the front.
Twitter reacts to everything and Eagles fans believe Smith was preparing for a monster performance if and t-shirt was just a warning.
Smith preparing for a huge game?
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
DeVonta Smith looking like a man ready to go for 100+ and 2 TDs🔥 #FlyEaglesFly #NFLTwitter #NFL pic.twitter.com/V588XWKjld
— Brits Guide To The NFL (@BritsGuideNFL) December 21, 2021
DeVonta going for a buck-50?
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
DeVonta Smith going for 150+ tonight confirmed pic.twitter.com/DhpDsmS3mz
— Ty (@HandsTeamTy) December 21, 2021
Could Smith go over 200-yards?
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Bet the DeVonta Smith over 200 yards pic.twitter.com/PMxO18E7MS
— Joey (@FIetcherCox) December 21, 2021
Smith really ready?
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Eagles: Ready for #WASvsPHI@Bose | @DeVontaSmith_6 pic.twitter.com/SoNAqtNAi6
— ©𝕻𝖍𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖞 𝕻𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖆𝖙𝖎𝖈™ 🇺🇲 🇵🇷 (@Flyeaglesfly81) December 21, 2021
PFF takes notice
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
DeVonta Smith is rocking a DeSean Jackson shirt tonight for pregame warmups. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/zRhkMG4gAF
— PFF PHI Eagles (@PFF_Eagles) December 21, 2021
Potential masterclass in route-running?
(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
devonta smith masterclass incoming i feel it in my bones pic.twitter.com/ejR6qd6Ys5
— alexis ☃️ (@anpiatkowski) December 21, 2021
Slim Reaper
(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Raw ❗❗❗ @DeVontaSmith_6 pic.twitter.com/mT4rh18ubr
— Rod|Eric❗👑 5-7 (@R_Salute) December 21, 2021
NFL Network
Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
