Twitter reacts to DeVonta Smith wearing a DeSean Jackson t-shirt during pregame warmups

DeVonta Smith is closing in on DeSean Jackson’s rookie record for receiving yards with the Eagles, so it only makes sense that the former Heisman Trophy channels D-Jax’s big play energy.

With a huge matchup against the Washington Football Team set to kick off and Smith in search of a huge game, he came out for pregame warmups wearing a t-shirt that paid homage to Jackson on the front.

Twitter reacts to everything and Eagles fans believe Smith was preparing for a monster performance if and t-shirt was just a warning.

Smith preparing for a huge game?

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

DeVonta going for a buck-50?

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Could Smith go over 200-yards?

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Smith really ready?

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PFF takes notice

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Potential masterclass in route-running?

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Slim Reaper

DeVonta Smith
DeVonta Smith

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

NFL Network

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

