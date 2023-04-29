Twitter reacts to Deuce Vaughn’s dad getting emotional when the Dallas Cowboys draft his son

Any parent getting emotional over their son being taken in the NFL draft is expected.

For Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, his father took his selection a bit more personally.

The elder Vaughn is the assistant director of college scouting for the Dallas Cowboys. When America’s Team picked his son with the No. 212 overall pick in Round 6 of the 2023 NFL draft, it hit a bit differently.

When the Cowboys were conducting their evaluations of the former Wildcat, Chris would leave the room.

On Day 3 of the draft, everyone was in the room to congratulate the Vaughns on keeping it in the family.

