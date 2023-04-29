Twitter reacts to Deuce Vaughn’s dad getting emotional when the Dallas Cowboys draft his son

Any parent getting emotional over their son being taken in the NFL draft is expected.

For Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, his father took his selection a bit more personally.

The elder Vaughn is the assistant director of college scouting for the Dallas Cowboys. When America’s Team picked his son with the No. 212 overall pick in Round 6 of the 2023 NFL draft, it hit a bit differently.

When the Cowboys were conducting their evaluations of the former Wildcat, Chris would leave the room.

On Day 3 of the draft, everyone was in the room to congratulate the Vaughns on keeping it in the family.

Heartwarming moment if the Draft: Cowboys draft Kansas State RB Duece Vaughn whose Dad, Chris works in the Scouting Department for Dallas. This is his reaction in the war room to his son being picked by his team. pic.twitter.com/eqi22ecK1j — Steven Cheah (@StevenCheah) April 29, 2023

With the Cowboys’ second sixth-round pick, No. 212 overall, they are drafting Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn. His father is Chris Vaughn, the Cowboys scout in the purple shirt at the bottom of the screen, with tears in his eyes in the draft room pic.twitter.com/PEVrpr8jEV — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 29, 2023

Hands down one of my favorite Cowboys draft moments of all time https://t.co/01nOSdn2xC — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) April 29, 2023

A very, very emotional moment in the #Cowboys war room as Vaughn's father, Chris, a member of the scouting staff, breaks into tears. These are the moments, man. https://t.co/nIeaVdVj07 — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) April 29, 2023

Try to watch Deuce Vaughn’s Dad react to his team picking his son without tearing up. pic.twitter.com/3xxRywu3Jm — John Kurtz (@jlkurtz) April 29, 2023

LOLLLL LET'S GO MAN. Deuce Vaughn doesn't really fit the description of what they said they wanted, but he's a fun friggin player. Can do it all. and then there's the other part. His dad, Cowboys director of scouting Chris Vaughn, has got to be so proud and pumped. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) April 29, 2023

Deuce Vaughn's dad Chris is a scout for the Dallas Cowboys. He would step outside the room anytime they did evaluations for Deuce. Cool to see him get to play for the team his dad scouts for. Dallas is getting an unbelievable player. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 29, 2023

If we are just going on pure tape grade, Deuce Vaughn is a top four running back in this class. LOVE that he is capping off a wonderful draft class for the Cowboys, and that his own dad got to draft him! — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 29, 2023

This is my favorite story of the draft. Deuce Vaughn gets drafted by the Cowboys, where his dad works in the front office. His dad is in tears as he’s calling his son letting him know he’s the pick. This is what the draft is all about. — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) April 29, 2023

Deuce Vaughn and his Dad pic.twitter.com/yjDgnwZYbO — John Kurtz (@jlkurtz) April 29, 2023

The Cowboys just drafted Deuce Vaughn. His dad, Chris, is a great guy and works as a scout for the Cowboys. What a great father/son moment! — Babe Laufenberg (@BabeLaufenberg) April 29, 2023

Incredible NFL Draft scene: Deuce Vaughn drafted by the Cowboys. His dad is a *scout* for the Cowboys. He was in the room, got very emotional, hugged the Jones and got to talk to Deuce after he’d been picked. So so cool. pic.twitter.com/CyRX78Bv7g — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) April 29, 2023

So awesome RB Deuce Vaughn of Kansas State gets drafted by @dallascowboys and his dad is a scout for them! Emotional scene! #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/QKdd68TMvO — Connie Carberg (@ConnieScouts) April 29, 2023

What an emotional moment for Deuce Vaughn and his father Chris. The former @RRCRFootball and K-State standout was just picked in the 6th round, No. 212 overall by the Dallas Cowboys, the team his dad works for as a scout! #FamilyMatters #TXHSFB #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/P6Q1IIUPZc — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) April 29, 2023

Awesome moment! Dallas picks up an absolute steal in the 6th round in Deuce Vaughn … dude is a DAWG! And he gets to play for the organization his father is a scout for. 💙 Emotional moment in the war room from dad 👏🏼 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/vlTjyAnXs3 — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) April 29, 2023

Deuce Vaughn ends up in Dallas, where his dad works as a scout! One of the easiest players to root for in this class, such a dynamic and entertaining back — Jack Brentnall (@Jack_Brentnall) April 29, 2023

Imagine getting the call from your DAD that you’re being drafted. That’s an all-time special moment for Deuce Vaughn. — Jeff Pratt (@ByJeffPratt) April 29, 2023

Coolest draft moment so far and it was the Cowboys?!?!

Seeing Deuce Vaughn's dad when they announced his son was really cool. — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) April 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire