Twitter reacts to Detroit’s draft trade up for Jameson Williams

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Max Gerber
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Detroit Lions
    Detroit Lions
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jameson Williams
    Jameson Williams
    American football player
  • Brad Holmes

In a rare in-division trade, the Detroit Lions moved up 20 spots in the first round by swapping picks with the Minnesota Vikings in order to draft Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.

General manager Brad Holmes showed that he’s ready to be aggressive in order to get the players he wants, and many fans, players, and NFL media members took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

First, it’s clear that some current Detroit Lions are very excited about this pick:

Overall, fans and media seemed to approve of this pick as well:

Recommended Stories