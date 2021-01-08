Twitter reacts to Deshaun Watson trade rumors

Brendan Sugrue
The NFL postseason hasn’t even begun, but the offseason is already kicking into high gear, particularly for the Houston Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson.

This week, the Texans hired former New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio to be the team’s general manager after firing former general manager and coach Bill O’Brien during the 2020 season.

When the hiring was announced, Watson fired off a cryptic message in a now-deleted tweet, saying “Some things never change.” The tweet appeared to be directed at the team for bringing on Caserio. Now, there are rumors he may request a trade.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Watson has brought up the possibility of requesting a trade to some of his teammates, adding fuel to this growing fire. Watson was drafted by the Texans in 2017 after they moved up to select their franchise quarterback. He was rewarded for his stellar play with a four-year, $156 million extension last summer.

Later, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Watson is “extremely unhappy” with the Texans after they failed to involve him in the process of hiring a new GM after promising he would be involved.

While Watson appears to be frustrated with the team’s direction, it’s highly unlikely the Texans will trade their superstar quarterback. But that didn’t stop Chicago Bears fans from dreaming about a blockbuster trade that would put Watson in the navy and orange. Here’s how Bears fans reacted on Twitter to the Watson rumblings.

