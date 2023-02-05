Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis extending skid with loss to Serghei Spivac at UFC Fight Night 218

Serghei Spivac achieved the most notable victory of his career on Saturday when he topped Derick Lewis in the UFC Fight Night 218 main event.

Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) managed to overcome the most decorated knockout artist in octagon history with a first-round submission win over Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) in the heavyweight headliner, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Spivac’s victory over Lewis at UFC Fight Night 218.

You up? The #UFCVegas68 main event between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac is up next on ESPN+. Results, play-by-play: https://t.co/1a1aXsso6t pic.twitter.com/NTSyjKdjP4 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 5, 2023

Ready for the biggest fight of his career! Sergei Spivac enters for his first main event at #UFCVegas68 pic.twitter.com/av3xGPdkge — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023

UFC, Lewis – Spivac, Don’t go to the refrigerator, or to bed. #UFCVegas68 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) February 5, 2023

Another takedown for Spivak. And more punches. Lewis stands again and gets run to the mat again. Up and down again. #UFCVegas68 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 5, 2023

Spivak on the arm triangle, Lewis taps. Fight over. Spivak put on a clinic. #UFCVegas68 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 5, 2023

Smooth from Spivac. Rolled Lewis right into a head and arm choke. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 5, 2023

I’m hurt — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 5, 2023

Didn’t take long for a mistake and for Spivac to get the Geography he wanted. #UFCVegas68 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) February 5, 2023

Spivac by ragdoll annihilation. Easy, clean work. #UFCVegas68 — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) February 5, 2023

That was a huge statement by Spivac! #ufcvegas68 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 5, 2023

THE BIGGEST WIN OF SPIVAC'S CAREER!! The Polar Bear submits Derrick Lewis in round 1 to close the show at #UFCVegas68 🐻‍❄️ pic.twitter.com/D1NMlWUFKC — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023

Even with his wondrous widow's peak shaved away, Serghei Spivac just earned his biggest win. #UFCVegas68 — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) February 5, 2023

#UFCVegas68 Official Result: Serghei Spivac defeats Derrick Lewis by Submission, Arm Triangle, Round 1, 3:05 — UFC News (@UFCNews) February 5, 2023

Sergey Spivack wow! Congratulations bro #UFCVegas68 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) February 5, 2023

Serghei Spivac with a respectful message for Jon Jones after #UFCVegas68 👀 pic.twitter.com/Q4odXYDmH2 — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023

