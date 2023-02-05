Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis extending skid with loss to Serghei Spivac at UFC Fight Night 218
Serghei Spivac achieved the most notable victory of his career on Saturday when he topped Derick Lewis in the UFC Fight Night 218 main event.
Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) managed to overcome the most decorated knockout artist in octagon history with a first-round submission win over Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) in the heavyweight headliner, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Spivac’s victory over Lewis at UFC Fight Night 218.
MMA Junkie
You up? The #UFCVegas68 main event between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac is up next on ESPN+.
Results, play-by-play: https://t.co/1a1aXsso6t pic.twitter.com/NTSyjKdjP4
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 5, 2023
Nick Kalikas
#UFCFightNight Closing Betting Odds via @CircaSports
Derrick Lewis +255
Serghei Spivac -305#UFCVegas68 💰 | @ESPNPlus | @UFC
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) February 5, 2023
UFC
Ready for the biggest fight of his career!
Sergei Spivac enters for his first main event at #UFCVegas68 pic.twitter.com/av3xGPdkge
— UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023
UFC
Out for redemption! 😤
Octagon's KO King @TheBeast_UFC is on a mission! #UFCVegas68 pic.twitter.com/IUyOCV8cyr
— UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) February 5, 2023
Teddy Atlas
UFC, Lewis – Spivac, Don’t go to the refrigerator, or to bed. #UFCVegas68
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) February 5, 2023
UFC
Just in time for breakfast! 🥣☕ #UFCVegas68 pic.twitter.com/pCzFWQmK5J
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 5, 2023
Bloody Elbow
Another takedown for Spivak. And more punches. Lewis stands again and gets run to the mat again. Up and down again. #UFCVegas68
— Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 5, 2023
Bloody Elbow
Spivak on the arm triangle, Lewis taps. Fight over. Spivak put on a clinic. #UFCVegas68
— Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 5, 2023
Aaron Bronsteter
Smooth from Spivac. Rolled Lewis right into a head and arm choke.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 5, 2023
Terrance McKinney
I’m hurt
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 5, 2023
Teddy Atlas
Didn’t take long for a mistake and for Spivac to get the Geography he wanted. #UFCVegas68
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) February 5, 2023
Fight Ghost
Spivac by ragdoll annihilation. Easy, clean work. #UFCVegas68
— Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) February 5, 2023
Alan Jouban
That was a huge statement by Spivac! #ufcvegas68
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 5, 2023
UFC
THE BIGGEST WIN OF SPIVAC'S CAREER!!
The Polar Bear submits Derrick Lewis in round 1 to close the show at #UFCVegas68 🐻❄️ pic.twitter.com/D1NMlWUFKC
— UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023
MMA Junkie
#UFCVegas68 results: Serghei Spivac def. Derrick Lewis via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 1, 3:05
Full results: https://t.co/1a1aXsso6t pic.twitter.com/0QbkvRzfQk
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 5, 2023
Michael Carroll
Even with his wondrous widow's peak shaved away, Serghei Spivac just earned his biggest win. #UFCVegas68
— Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) February 5, 2023
UFC
#UFCVegas68 Official Result: Serghei Spivac defeats Derrick Lewis by Submission, Arm Triangle, Round 1, 3:05
— UFC News (@UFCNews) February 5, 2023
Merab Dvalishvili
Sergey Spivack wow! Congratulations bro #UFCVegas68
— Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) February 5, 2023
UFC
Serghei Spivac with a respectful message for Jon Jones after #UFCVegas68 👀 pic.twitter.com/Q4odXYDmH2
— UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023