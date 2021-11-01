Twitter reacts to Derrick Henry’s potential season-ending injury

Tennessee Titans fans received just about the worst news possible on Monday morning, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that running back Derrick Henry might be lost for the season with a foot injury.

Schefter notes that it is feared Henry suffered a jones fracture that could require surgery and knock him out for the rest of 2021.

However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is giving us some hope, as he reports the injury could sideline Henry for as little as eight weeks, which means the Titans could get him back in time for the playoffs.

Henry suffered the injury during the Week 8 contest against the Indianapolis Colts, but was able to finish the game, leading us to believe he’d be fine. We were wrong.

The best-case scenario right now is for Henry to be out for most or the rest of the regular season and return just in time for the playoffs. The Titans are in a great position to be able to weather the storm and make the playoffs until a potential return.

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to the news of Henry’s potential season-ending injury. Obviously it was negative for the most part, but it wasn’t all doom and gloom, either.

Titans looked like legit Super Bowl contenders but can’t quantify how much losing Derrick Henry would hurt. The old ‘next man up’ mantra holds little weight when it comes to replacing NFL’s best RB and a guy in Henry that is his offense’s identity. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 1, 2021

Derrick Henry potentially AHT for the rest of the season with a foot injury Via @AdamSchefter on @GetUpESPN pic.twitter.com/P32EDS6CDt — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 1, 2021

Henry is amazing, but all the #Titans need to do is trade a Day 3 pick for a running back & switch to a RBBC. Put more emphasis on the passing game. This doesn't end the Titans chances at a super bowl. It would lessen it, sure, but doesn't kill it. https://t.co/aRgaH3Fss1 — Football & Other F Words (@FWordsPod) November 1, 2021

Rex Ryan just now on @GetUp: “There’s no player in the league that means more to his football team than Derrick Henry.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

Derrick Henry has handled 219-of-230 running back rushing attempts for the Titans this season. He has 353 more rushing yards than any other player in the NFL. He has a league-high 10 rushing touchdowns. Just a devastating blow if he is out all year. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 1, 2021

Doesn't matter if you're a #Titans fan or not, watching Derrick Henry play gives complete joy of watching the sport of football. The ran he's had the past couple of seasons has been amazing. Was hoping he'll make it to back to back 2,000 yards seasons. This is sad. https://t.co/ceN4ZjR2X1 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 1, 2021

What’s crazy about this: Derrick Henry returned to the game. It’s not even clear when he suffered the injury that could keep him out about 8 weeks if the MRI confirms the Jones fracture. https://t.co/CA2jv8fU9g — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2021

Thoughts and prayers to Derrick Henry Fantasy owners this morning. 🙏 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 1, 2021

Not sure if the “next man up” mentality applies here since Derrick Henry is not human. Absolutely crushing, no doubt. #Titans — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) November 1, 2021

Some may not agree and that’s fine, but I think giving up draft capital for a running back in a trade would be unwise. RBs are a dime a dozen outside to studs. Re-sign Foreman as a big body and rock with him and McWeapon. Hope Henry comes back for the playoffs. #Titans — TicTacTitans (@TicTacTitans) November 1, 2021

Please don’t take Derrick Henry from us. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) November 1, 2021

Y’all just take a moment to pray…not fighting..not arguing but just being there for your fellow #Titans fan. This isn’t what we wanted. But with how humble of a player Henry is. The last thing he would want is us at one another neck. Playing the blame game🙏🏾 — Stephani #LOTT (@stephanip96) November 1, 2021

Hey guys, I can also confirm that Adam Schefter is right. Derrick Henry is hurt and the time table is unknown. Source: literally everyone on Twitter — Run more play action you moron (@jlomas72) November 1, 2021

The #Titans only need 4 wins without Derrick Henry to win the AFC South… (10-7)#Colts would have to go 8-1 (11-6) to win the division. #Titans have

– Texans x2

– Jags

– Dolphins

3 at home. — Austin Stanley (@AustinStanley81) November 1, 2021

On the Derrick Henry injury… Very interested to see the impact here on QB Ryan Tannehill — without a dominant run game. That’s a play-action heavy system. Lot of defined throws. And opposing defenses had to game plan specifically for Henry.#Titans — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) November 1, 2021