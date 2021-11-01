Twitter reacts to Derrick Henry’s potential season-ending injury

Mike Moraitis
·4 min read
In this article:
Tennessee Titans fans received just about the worst news possible on Monday morning, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that running back Derrick Henry might be lost for the season with a foot injury.

Schefter notes that it is feared Henry suffered a jones fracture that could require surgery and knock him out for the rest of 2021.

However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is giving us some hope, as he reports the injury could sideline Henry for as little as eight weeks, which means the Titans could get him back in time for the playoffs.

Henry suffered the injury during the Week 8 contest against the Indianapolis Colts, but was able to finish the game, leading us to believe he’d be fine. We were wrong.

The best-case scenario right now is for Henry to be out for most or the rest of the regular season and return just in time for the playoffs. The Titans are in a great position to be able to weather the storm and make the playoffs until a potential return.

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to the news of Henry’s potential season-ending injury. Obviously it was negative for the most part, but it wasn’t all doom and gloom, either.

