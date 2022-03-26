Twitter reacts to Demetrious Johnson’s submission of Rodtang in mixed rules bout at ONE X

Former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson ventured into the unknown at ONE X, and he came out with a slick submission finish over Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Johnson, a former UFC flyweight titleholder, has spent the past few years working his craft with ONE Championship in Asia. He was placed in a unique special rules fight with Rodtang in Saturday’s co-main event, which alternated muay Thai with MMA rules through each round. After surviving the fire of Rodtang’s sensational striking in the opening frame, he turned the tables in the MMA rules by taking the fight to the ground, locking in a rear-naked choke and putting his opponent to sleep.

Check out the top Twitter reactions to Johnson’s win at ONE X.

Mike Bohn

Michael Schiavello

Here we go! Rodtang vs DJ #ONEX — MichaelSchiavello PM (@SchiavelloVOICE) March 26, 2022

Aljamain Sterling

Caposa

Sean Sheehan

DJ survives round 1 #ONEX — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) March 26, 2022

Belal Muhammad

Man crazy round — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 26, 2022

Simon Samano

Round 2 betwee DJ and Rodtang incoming. 👀 #ONEX — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) March 26, 2022

MMA Junkie

Demetrious Johnson chokes Rodtang OUT COLD in the MMA round of their mixed rules bout. 🐭 Live results: https://t.co/erLa0hRSMd pic.twitter.com/NLZIaGmdTH — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 26, 2022

Simon Samano

DJ sleeps Rodtang in the MMA round with an RNC! #ONEX — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) March 26, 2022

Aljamain Sterling

Caposa

I vote Rodtang vs. Lineker next. Same ruleset — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 26, 2022

Michael Schiavello

Well done @MightyMouse !!! that was awesome! — MichaelSchiavello PM (@SchiavelloVOICE) March 26, 2022

Simon Head

Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson reigns supreme in Singapore. He goes toe-to-toe with Rodtang under Muay Thai rules and holds his own in Round 1, then takes him down and chokes him out in Round 2. #ONEX — Simon Head (@simonhead) March 26, 2022

Ben Fowlkes

Nothing like seeing DJ and Sexyama both get wins to make the old guy contingent feel good as they start their Saturday. pic.twitter.com/uzrVxR7mWg — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) March 26, 2022

ONE Championship

ONE Championship

Mike Bohn

