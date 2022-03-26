Twitter reacts to Demetrious Johnson’s submission of Rodtang in mixed rules bout at ONE X
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Demetrious JohnsonAmerican mixed martial artist
Former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson ventured into the unknown at ONE X, and he came out with a slick submission finish over Rodtang Jitmuangnon.
Johnson, a former UFC flyweight titleholder, has spent the past few years working his craft with ONE Championship in Asia. He was placed in a unique special rules fight with Rodtang in Saturday’s co-main event, which alternated muay Thai with MMA rules through each round. After surviving the fire of Rodtang’s sensational striking in the opening frame, he turned the tables in the MMA rules by taking the fight to the ground, locking in a rear-naked choke and putting his opponent to sleep.
Check out the top Twitter reactions to Johnson’s win at ONE X.
Mike Bohn
Let's go. #ONEX pic.twitter.com/DiLm2Svbz7
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) March 26, 2022
Michael Schiavello
Here we go! Rodtang vs DJ #ONEX
— MichaelSchiavello PM (@SchiavelloVOICE) March 26, 2022
Aljamain Sterling
Let’s go mighty mouse!!! #ONEX
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 26, 2022
Caposa
Let's get weird pic.twitter.com/lyXGWhLXgc
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 26, 2022
Sean Sheehan
DJ survives round 1 #ONEX
— Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) March 26, 2022
Belal Muhammad
Man crazy round
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 26, 2022
Simon Samano
Round 2 betwee DJ and Rodtang incoming. 👀 #ONEX
— Simon Samano (@SJSamano) March 26, 2022
MMA Junkie
Demetrious Johnson chokes Rodtang OUT COLD in the MMA round of their mixed rules bout. 🐭
Live results: https://t.co/erLa0hRSMd pic.twitter.com/NLZIaGmdTH
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 26, 2022
Simon Samano
DJ sleeps Rodtang in the MMA round with an RNC! #ONEX
— Simon Samano (@SJSamano) March 26, 2022
Aljamain Sterling
LETS’S GOOOO!! #ONEX
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 26, 2022
Caposa
I vote Rodtang vs. Lineker next. Same ruleset
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 26, 2022
Michael Schiavello
Well done @MightyMouse !!! that was awesome!
— MichaelSchiavello PM (@SchiavelloVOICE) March 26, 2022
Simon Head
Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson reigns supreme in Singapore. He goes toe-to-toe with Rodtang under Muay Thai rules and holds his own in Round 1, then takes him down and chokes him out in Round 2. #ONEX
— Simon Head (@simonhead) March 26, 2022
Ben Fowlkes
Nothing like seeing DJ and Sexyama both get wins to make the old guy contingent feel good as they start their Saturday. pic.twitter.com/uzrVxR7mWg
— Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) March 26, 2022
ONE Championship
DJ out here wildin' 😝 @MightyMouse #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship#ONEX | PPV: 8PM SGT/8AM ET | Order PPV: https://t.co/eBUfsODAFL pic.twitter.com/52dnSK5M0Q
— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) March 26, 2022
ONE Championship
Game recognize game 🙏 @MightyMouse #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship#ONEX | PPV: 8PM SGT/8AM ET | Order PPV: https://t.co/eBUfsODAFL pic.twitter.com/ruVo29hzEb
— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) March 26, 2022
Mike Bohn
Demetrious Johnson has that SQUEEZE. #ONEX
📸 @ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/7zD77X3oMs
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) March 26, 2022
1
1