NFL Twitter reacts to Deebo Samuel's stunning 49ers trade request

NBC Sports Bay Area Staff
·2 min read
In this article:
NFL Twitter reacts to Deebo's stunning trade request from 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel has been mired in contract drama with the 49ers for weeks now, and it came to a head Wednesday when he told ESPN's Jeff Darlington that he has requested a trade.

Samuel is entering the last year of his rookie contract and wants to be paid top dollar for his services. However, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that money isn't the only root of the issue. It's also his usage.

Samuel coined the term "wide back" for his role in the 2021 season, when he lined up both at receiver and running back and became one of the NFL's most versatile stars.

But now that he seemingly wants out, where will he land? Can the 49ers salvage the situation and keep him in San Francisco?

NFL Twitter did its thing with the latest shocking report in what has been a wild NFL offseason.

The 2022 NFL Draft begins next Thursday, April 28. It's likely that if the 49ers trade Samuel, it will happen between now and then.

