NFL Twitter reacts to Deebo Samuel's stunning 49ers trade request

NFL Twitter reacts to Deebo's stunning trade request from 49ers

Deebo Samuel has been mired in contract drama with the 49ers for weeks now, and it came to a head Wednesday when he told ESPN's Jeff Darlington that he has requested a trade.

Samuel is entering the last year of his rookie contract and wants to be paid top dollar for his services. However, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that money isn't the only root of the issue. It's also his usage.

Money is not at the root of the issues for Deebo Samuel, otherwise that could be fixed with a big offer. But there are also issues with how heâ€™s used. https://t.co/ZX7dKR2yik — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2022

Samuel coined the term "wide back" for his role in the 2021 season, when he lined up both at receiver and running back and became one of the NFL's most versatile stars.

But now that he seemingly wants out, where will he land? Can the 49ers salvage the situation and keep him in San Francisco?

NFL Twitter did its thing with the latest shocking report in what has been a wild NFL offseason.

When Trey Lance find out Deebo Samuel wants the Niners to trade him pic.twitter.com/B1Ks4UOPvG — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 20, 2022

I put together a graphic of every NFL team that should try to trade for Deebo Samuel. pic.twitter.com/grE9WpypPJ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 20, 2022

Deebo heading to the GMâ€™s office to request a trade pic.twitter.com/fKkf82r2pO — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 20, 2022

Deebo about to collect. And save on them taxes. He smart ðŸ‘ðŸ¾ — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) April 20, 2022

The WILDEST offseason continues...#NFL pic.twitter.com/Jv43uRfUqZ — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) April 20, 2022

Aye @19problemz pull up to Foxboro my Gâ€¦it donâ€™t get that cold ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ — Trent Brown (@Trent) April 20, 2022

ðŸ¤”. This is super interesting. Shanahan did say in his presser after the season that he planned to continue to use Deebo as a â€œwideback.â€ Maybe Deebo no longer wanted to do that? https://t.co/3d1eCekMmC — Vish Kumaran (@VishKumaran) April 20, 2022

Canâ€™t see how the Jets arenâ€™t in play for Deebo. Saleh knows him, they were in on Tyreekâ€¦.a whole lot of teams have to explore this though. Deebo is a monster — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) April 20, 2022

Deebo Samuel is about to be Photoshopped into every jersey in the NFL after he reportedly asked for a trade out of San Francisco ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/Zx24Tn99oW — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 20, 2022

Dang man that's crazy. He does everything on the field haha https://t.co/H8W4cHsj9O — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) April 20, 2022

The 2022 NFL Draft begins next Thursday, April 28. It's likely that if the 49ers trade Samuel, it will happen between now and then.