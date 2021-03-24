Twitter reacts to Damien Williams signing with Bears

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Sugrue
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The last time new Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams was on the football field, he was powering the Kansas City Chiefs to a championship victory when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LIV. Now, the veteran running back joins the Bears on a one-year deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Williams came into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014, signing with the Miami Dolphins. After four seasons, he signed with the Chiefs and became a key component in their championship run in 2019. “Playoff Damien” ran for 104 yards and one touchdown in the Chiefs Super Bowl win. He also added a receiving touchdown. It was the last game Williams played, however.

Last July, Williams opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19 concerns. He was released by the Chiefs last week.

The 28-year old joins a running back room led by David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen. He’ll likely serve as the primary backup to both players and provides solid depth to the position as a dual-threat back.

As with any move concerning the Bears, fans and experts shared their thoughts on the team’s newest offensive weapon. But the vast majority seem to agree that general manager Ryan Pace nailed it with this acquisition.

List

Projecting Chicago Bears' starters after first wave of free agency

Recommended Stories