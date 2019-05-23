Twitter reacts as Damian Lillard receives Second Team All-NBA honors

NBCS NW Staff
NBC Sports Northwest
Lillard joins Clyde Drexler as the only Blazers to be named to an All-NBA team on four occasions.

You know what time it is. 

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named to the All-NBA Second Team for the 2018-19 season. It is his fourth time Lillard has received All-NBA team honors, joining legend Clyde Drexler as the only players in franchise history to be named All-NBA on four occasions. Lillard is now eligible for a four-year, $191 million super max extension this summer. 

Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to the news of Lillard's latest accomplishment: 

