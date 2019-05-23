Twitter reacts as Damian Lillard receives Second Team All-NBA honors originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named to the All-NBA Second Team for the 2018-19 season. It is his fourth time Lillard has received All-NBA team honors, joining legend Clyde Drexler as the only players in franchise history to be named All-NBA on four occasions. Lillard is now eligible for a four-year, $191 million super max extension this summer.

Just a kid from Brookfield who is now 4X All-NBA.



Congrats, @Dame_Lillard!! pic.twitter.com/L3O0Lyu8gj



— Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 23, 2019

Congrats to @Dame_Lillard on making second team All-NBA and congrats to @MeyersLeonard11 on making first team Y'all-NBA. — Ian Karmel (@IanKarmel) May 23, 2019

Everybody got the answers. Just be happy for the man. 99.9% of people doesn't have the skill set to rise to the occasion like @Dame_Lillard everyday. He lead his team to the WCFinals. Congrats on a helluva season Dame. — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) May 21, 2019

That beeping you hear is the Brink's truck backing up to All-NBA selection Damian Lillard's house. — Mike Richman (@mikegrich) May 23, 2019