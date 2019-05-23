Twitter reacts as Damian Lillard receives Second Team All-NBA honors
Twitter reacts as Damian Lillard receives Second Team All-NBA honors originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com
You know what time it is.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named to the All-NBA Second Team for the 2018-19 season. It is his fourth time Lillard has received All-NBA team honors, joining legend Clyde Drexler as the only players in franchise history to be named All-NBA on four occasions. Lillard is now eligible for a four-year, $191 million super max extension this summer.
Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to the news of Lillard's latest accomplishment:
Just a kid from Brookfield who is now 4X All-NBA.
Congrats, @Dame_Lillard!! pic.twitter.com/L3O0Lyu8gj
— Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 23, 2019
Congrats to @Dame_Lillard on making second team All-NBA and congrats to @MeyersLeonard11 on making first team Y'all-NBA.
— Ian Karmel (@IanKarmel) May 23, 2019
Everybody got the answers. Just be happy for the man. 99.9% of people doesn't have the skill set to rise to the occasion like @Dame_Lillard everyday. He lead his team to the WCFinals. Congrats on a helluva season Dame.
— Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) May 21, 2019
That beeping you hear is the Brink's truck backing up to All-NBA selection Damian Lillard's house.
— Mike Richman (@mikegrich) May 23, 2019
7 seasons. 4 All-Star Games, 4 All-NBA teams. Salute @Dame_Lillard! https://t.co/XJAtqEfDYw
— Nate Jones (@JonesOnTheNBA) May 23, 2019
Congrats to @Dame_Lillard on his fourth All-NBA selection. The #BigSkyConf is so proud of you for all your accomplishments on and off the court. https://t.co/0zi9KKk9q8
— Jon Kasper (@jon_kasper) May 23, 2019