Twitter reacts to Dak Prescott's gruesome, devastating ankle injury

Dak's gruesome ankle injury leaves sports world devastated

Dak Prescott is going to miss a significant amount of time.

You don't need to be a doctor to figure that out.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback suffered a gruesome, devastating right ankle injury during Sunday's game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex.

We don't need to share the video of the injury. If you haven't seen it, trust me, it was bad. Very bad.

Dak Prescott is being carted off. His right foot turned sideways and his teammates’ reaction reflects the severity of the injury. https://t.co/xolXeZ2nLX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

Prescott quickly was taken to a local Dallas area hospital.

Dak Prescott has been taken to the hospital on his right ankle injury. — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) October 11, 2020

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported, citing sources, that Prescott will undergo ankle surgery Sunday night.

Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott is undergoing ankle surgery tonight, sources tell @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

Almost immediately, the sports world could see what had happened to Dak. Everyone knew the prognosis was bad before the cart could even make it on the field to take Prescott to the locker room.

49ers defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, who is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL against the New York Jets in Week 2, sent this tweet about Dak.

Damn😞 breaks my heart to see anyone carted off. Big prayers up for @dak 🙏🏾 — Solomon Thomas (@SollyThomas90) October 11, 2020

The outpouring of well-wishes for Dak was overwhelming and came from all corners of American sports.

Big time Prayers up man @dak !!!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 11, 2020

Prayers for Dak 🙏🏽🤎‼️ — Trent Brown (@Trent) October 11, 2020

The opposite has been said, but this moment, Dak Prescott, the epitome, and the embodiment of leadership. You don’t cry over things you don’t care about immensely.



Speedy recovery Dak. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/oJHaLgidwZ — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 11, 2020

Prayers for Dak!!! — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) October 11, 2020

STEPHEN JONES JERRY JONES YALL MAKE SURE YALL TAKE CARE OF DAK IF HE CANT PLAY AGAIN — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 11, 2020

Gotta feel bad for Dak. 🙏

This is a violent game. — Matt Hasselbeck (@Hasselbeck) October 11, 2020

Feel so bad for Dak. Just brutal. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 11, 2020

Absolutely gutted for Dak. — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) October 11, 2020

Thinking of you @dak — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) October 11, 2020

Man prayers up for dak — JARRETT JACK (@Jarrettjack03) October 11, 2020

Thinking of you and praying for you brotha! Stay strong @dak — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) October 11, 2020

Heavy heart and lots of prayers for @dak much love 4!! — Trevor Story (@Tstory2) October 11, 2020

The 49ers and Cowboys, who play each other on Dec. 20 in Dallas on "Sunday Night Football," have a heated rivalry that dates back decades. But in times like these, we have to put feuds aside and wish Dak a speedy recovery.