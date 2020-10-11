Twitter reacts to Dak Prescott's gruesome, devastating ankle injury

Ali Thanawalla

Dak's gruesome ankle injury leaves sports world devastated originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Dak Prescott is going to miss a significant amount of time.

You don't need to be a doctor to figure that out.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback suffered a gruesome, devastating right ankle injury during Sunday's game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex.

We don't need to share the video of the injury. If you haven't seen it, trust me, it was bad. Very bad.

Prescott quickly was taken to a local Dallas area hospital.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported, citing sources, that Prescott will undergo ankle surgery Sunday night.

Almost immediately, the sports world could see what had happened to Dak. Everyone knew the prognosis was bad before the cart could even make it on the field to take Prescott to the locker room.

49ers defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, who is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL against the New York Jets in Week 2, sent this tweet about Dak.

The outpouring of well-wishes for Dak was overwhelming and came from all corners of American sports.

The 49ers and Cowboys, who play each other on Dec. 20 in Dallas on "Sunday Night Football," have a heated rivalry that dates back decades. But in times like these, we have to put feuds aside and wish Dak a speedy recovery.