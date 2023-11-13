Advertisement

Twitter reacts to Dak Prescott, Cowboys record-setting win vs Giants

K.D. Drummond
·8 min read

The Dallas Cowboys stomped a mudhole through yet another inferior opponent on Sunday. Their Week 10 victory over the lowly New York Giants, 49-17, was the club’s second 40-burger in the last three weeks and third overall. Dallas has now had the largest margin of victory in a given week across the NFL a whopping four times (Week’s 1, 4, 8 and 10), proving their worth.

But they haven’t defeated a good-to-great team yet, so questions still remain about exactly what this team is. Blowing out the opposition is crucial, but not as important as actually beating other good teams. Regardless, the performance was epic, with quarterback Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb and the club as a whole setting NFL records, or doing things that hadn’t been accomplished in decades.

Twitter (his mama named him Clay, I’m a call him Clay vibes here) is the perfect place to capture all the glory and discussion from fans to media. Here’s a large sample of reactions, stats and funny memes centered around the Week 10 dismanting.

Enjoy.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire