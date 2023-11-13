Twitter reacts to Dak Prescott, Cowboys record-setting win vs Giants

The Dallas Cowboys stomped a mudhole through yet another inferior opponent on Sunday. Their Week 10 victory over the lowly New York Giants, 49-17, was the club’s second 40-burger in the last three weeks and third overall. Dallas has now had the largest margin of victory in a given week across the NFL a whopping four times (Week’s 1, 4, 8 and 10), proving their worth.

But they haven’t defeated a good-to-great team yet, so questions still remain about exactly what this team is. Blowing out the opposition is crucial, but not as important as actually beating other good teams. Regardless, the performance was epic, with quarterback Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb and the club as a whole setting NFL records, or doing things that hadn’t been accomplished in decades.

Twitter (his mama named him Clay, I’m a call him Clay vibes here) is the perfect place to capture all the glory and discussion from fans to media. Here’s a large sample of reactions, stats and funny memes centered around the Week 10 dismanting.

Enjoy.

Johnathan Hankins and DeMarcus Lawrence were not having it on this 4th down. Beautiful job closing that hole in a real hurry. pic.twitter.com/jTePm1TzEV — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) November 13, 2023

Motion usage has been up post BYE. Respect to MM for seeing a need and adjusting. Keeping up with the times ain’t that bad. https://t.co/FTryZm1HYJ — iisha Morrison (@Iishamorrison) November 12, 2023

The Cowboys have scored 160 points in four home games. That's more than five teams have scored all season: Giants (118), New England (141), Jets (144), Tennessee (154), Pittsburgh (156). — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 13, 2023

I wanted to see that INT from last night and I think you would have to give the Giants credit for this tactic with Lamb's guy leaving 88 to ambush Ferguson, but this is why the NFL is so hard. The other side has good ideas, too. Sometimes you get got. Bet it doesn't work again. pic.twitter.com/uBDXpPZRJD — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) November 13, 2023

Dak Prescott has 3 straight games with 300+ pass yards & 3+ pass TD. Only 3 players have had a longer streak in a single season since the 1970 merger: • Steve Young – 5 (1998)

• Patrick Mahomes – 4 (2018)

• Peyton Manning – 4 (2012)#DallasCowboys @dallascowboys… — Tony Holzman-Escareno (@FrontOfficeNFL) November 13, 2023

Dak Prescott 17 Tds 6 Ints Jalen Hurts 15 Tds 8 Ints The interception topic disappeared this year huh pic.twitter.com/dd4n9S0Gbp — (Foots The King) (@FootsDaKing) November 13, 2023

One of only a handful of times the #Cowboys O-line loses the rep … .. and Dak Prescott does this? Level of difficulty: Frieza. 😳 pic.twitter.com/2O6Qc5T4vG — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 13, 2023

Top 10 QBs in EPA/play. Dak up to No. 3! pic.twitter.com/oDMPJ708cQ — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) November 13, 2023

Pretty wild that the Cowboys got their asses kicked by 32 points earlier this season and still have a +104 point differential. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) November 13, 2023

Dak Prescott completed 12 of his 18 passes against man coverage for 200 yards and 3 TDs (+13.8% CPOE). Prescott now leads the NFL in yards, TD passes, passer rating, CPOE, EPA, & success rate vs man coverage this season.#NYGvDAL | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/ZJo89WULXc — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 13, 2023

Dak Prescott recorded a QBR of 97.2 today. That's the highest QBR game of the season. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 13, 2023

Dak Prescott is now tied with only Dan Marino and Patrick Mahomes for most 400-yard games through the first eight seasons of an NFL career. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 13, 2023

Dallas gained 640 total vs. the Giants, the second-most yards gained in a single game in franchise history behind 652-yard performance in 1966 against Philadelphia (10/9). — Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) November 13, 2023

The Cowboys outscored the N.Y. Giants 89-17 in 2023, the highest point differential (+72) against the Giants in any Cowboys season. — Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) November 13, 2023

Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle on his career-best day of 79 yards and one touchdown: "It means a lot to get out there and get the opportunities to go out there and show what I can do." On his running style: "I'm different. I'm just me. I got it all."#DallasCowboys — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) November 13, 2023

CeeDee Lamb since Week 6: ⭐️ 41 catches (T-1st)

⭐️ 617 receiving yards (1st)

⭐️ 4 total TDs

⭐️ 22 receptions gaining 15+ yards (1st) And he was on bye in Week 7 👀 pic.twitter.com/tpb1TKN2Od — PFF (@PFF) November 13, 2023

A picture of every single player in NFL history with at least 10 catches and 150 receiving yards in 3 straight games. pic.twitter.com/S7lcInCHuS — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 13, 2023

49 points is the most the Cowboys have scored without benefit of defensive or ST touchdown since the 2021 season (51 vs Eagles in Week 18 game) — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) November 13, 2023

The Cowboys held NY to under 100 passing yards for the 2nd time this season. First time since 1975 they've done that to an opponent twice in the same year. Instant Analysis: Dak dominant in Cowboys' 49-17 destruction of doomed Giants https://t.co/fKydZnz5CQ — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) November 13, 2023

Finished 6 of 7 in the red zone (87.5%) after being 43.8% on the season. Now, go do it against a good team. https://t.co/gvkDare0OM — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) November 13, 2023

Dallas knows, too. They have flipped their approach. Cowboys have a 64.4% 1st down passing rate over their past four games outside of the 4th Quarter. 3rd in the league. That was 48.1% prior, 23rd in the league. — Rich Hribar (@LordReebs) November 13, 2023

Here is a look at how often teams are creating turnovers and/or getting big special teams returns versus points scored. Teams in that bottom right are basically doing nothing despite the turnovers. Top left doing great on offense even though the defense and special teams give… pic.twitter.com/eXFnuigCiI — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) November 13, 2023

Points per drive when teams are sacked/not sacked per drive. -Houston goes from 8th to 31st when taking a sack

-Washington goes 9th to 23rd

-Seattle 13th to 30th

-San Francisco 2nd to 19th

-LAC 4th to 22nd

-Baltimore 6th to 20th pic.twitter.com/0X6Yvc6anG — Rich Hribar (@LordReebs) November 13, 2023

