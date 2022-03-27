Twitter reacts to Curtis Blaydes’ takedown-free TKO of Chris Daukaus at UFC on ESPN 33

Curtis Blaydes is back on a winning streak after defeated Chris Daukaus on Saturday in the UFC on ESPN 33 main event.

Blaydes (16-3 MMA, 10-4 UFC) kept his spot as one of the top-ranked heavyweight contenders when he earned a second-round TKO victory over Daukaus (12-5 MMA, 4-2 UFC) in their headlining bout, which took place at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Blaydes’ victory over Daukaus at UFC on ESPN 33.

MMA Junkie

It's time! The #UFCColumbus heavyweight main event between Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus is moments away. Play-by-play: https://t.co/6DSjJGJiBO pic.twitter.com/OdfX9yckiX — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 27, 2022

Nick Kalikas

UFC

UFC

The no. 4️⃣ heavyweight in the world!@RazorBlaydes265 is ready to throw his name back in the title conversation! #UFCColumbus pic.twitter.com/wC6MMf1QLk — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) March 27, 2022

UFC

Cageside Seats

R1 – Curtis vs. Chris – Curtis with the jabs early. Chris fires back. Curtis loading up that right hand, might be a diversion. Nice leg kick for Blaydes. Daukaus countering off the leg kicks. Nice right hand for Blaydes. Chris with the combo, eats a left hand. #UFCColumbus — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) March 27, 2022

Fight Ghost

Daukaus was hurt and shaky after that right hand from Blaydes, but played it off well #UFCColumbus — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) March 27, 2022

Brett Okamoto

Wow. What kind of odds do you think you could have got on Curtis Blaydes NOT attempting a single takedown in round one? +2000? — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 27, 2022

Aaron Bronsteter

10-9 Blaydes after one. When I spoke to him this week, he mentioned that he wished he hadn't defaulted to his wrestling against Lewis because he felt he was getting the better of him on the feet. He mentioned he felt he's corrected that. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 27, 2022

UFC

Mike Jackson

Hit that boy with a BANGER! #UFCColumbus — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) March 27, 2022

Caposa

DAMNNNN CURTIS. That shit was loud — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 27, 2022

Justin Gaethje

50gs for Curty B 🔥 @RazorBlaydes265 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) March 27, 2022

Belal Muhammad

Wow I said to many people sleep on Curtis standup he got great striking when he throws — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 27, 2022

Simon Samano

Man, that Blaydes knockout SOUNDED nasty. 😬 Daaaamn. #UFCColumbus — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) March 27, 2022

Chris Curtis

You have never seen me and @RazorBlaydes265 in the same room at the same time.

Beautiful work other me. #UFCColumbus — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) March 27, 2022

MMA Junkie

UFC

Chamatkar Sandhu

Curtis Blaydes says he wants to fight Ciryl Gane for an interim heavyweight title 👀 #UFCColumbus — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 27, 2022

Belal Muhammad

Should’ve threw some chicago trash talk on that call out — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 27, 2022

Eric Nicksick

Man, I feel like the UFC might’ve rushed Daukaus a little too fast. #UFCColumbus — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) March 27, 2022

Michael Carroll

This is the first fight in Curtis Blaydes' 15-fight UFC career in which he attempted zero takedowns. #UFCColumbus — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) March 27, 2022

MMA Junkie

Stipe Miocic wasn't really paying attention when his name came up during Curtis Blaydes' post-fight interview. 😬#UFCColumbus | More: https://t.co/8mwWoyUZ7B pic.twitter.com/q0Hx4tIw3t — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 27, 2022

Kamaru Usman

ESPN MMA

"I wanna be just like you Stipe. That means I may have to beat you, but I definitely respect the hell out of you."@RazorBlaydes265 called out Stipe Miocic who was cageside at #UFCColumbus pic.twitter.com/X7bhohRm6U — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 27, 2022

