Twitter reacts to Curtis Blaydes’ takedown-free TKO of Chris Daukaus at UFC on ESPN 33

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Curtis Blaydes
    American mixed martial artist
  • Chris Daukaus
    American mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter

Curtis Blaydes is back on a winning streak after defeated Chris Daukaus on Saturday in the UFC on ESPN 33 main event.

Blaydes (16-3 MMA, 10-4 UFC) kept his spot as one of the top-ranked heavyweight contenders when he earned a second-round TKO victory over Daukaus (12-5 MMA, 4-2 UFC) in their headlining bout, which took place at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Blaydes’ victory over Daukaus at UFC on ESPN 33.

* * * *

MMA Junkie

Nick Kalikas

UFC

UFC

UFC

Cageside Seats

Fight Ghost

Brett Okamoto

Aaron Bronsteter

UFC

Mike Jackson

Caposa

Justin Gaethje

Belal Muhammad

Simon Samano

Chris Curtis

MMA Junkie

UFC

Chamatkar Sandhu

Belal Muhammad

Eric Nicksick

Michael Carroll

MMA Junkie

Kamaru Usman

ESPN MMA

1

1

Recommended Stories