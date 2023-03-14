Twitter reacts to Cowboys turning down Eagles’ Slay, trading for Gilmore instead

3
K.D. Drummond
·3 min read

The Dallas Cowboys made their first big-name acquisition in several years on Tuesday. Less than 24 hours before the official start to free agency when teams can actually sign all the players they’ve agreed to terms with, Dallas went a different direction. Forever hesitant to make long-term commitments to players who haven’t proven to work in their system, Dallas traded for a veteran player.

And while the trade for five-time Pro Bowler Stephen Gilmore comes after a resurgent season in Indianapolis, the news came with a bonus. Word has filtered out that the Cowboys turned down a call on Eagles’ CB Darius Slay. Slay’s agent was given permission to shop his client around for a trade, but Dallas went in a different direction.

Several outlets reported the Eagles called Dallas, and have deleted said tweets, but the fun had already started.

Slay is due $17.5 million this season while Gilmore comes in at less than $10 million, with $2 million being in availability bonuses.  Cowboys Twitter, starved of any excitement for much of the last 48 hours, has been enjoying both pieces of news. Here are the best tweets we’ve come across on both fronts.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire

