Twitter reacts to Cowboys turning down Eagles’ Slay, trading for Gilmore instead

The Dallas Cowboys made their first big-name acquisition in several years on Tuesday. Less than 24 hours before the official start to free agency when teams can actually sign all the players they’ve agreed to terms with, Dallas went a different direction. Forever hesitant to make long-term commitments to players who haven’t proven to work in their system, Dallas traded for a veteran player.

And while the trade for five-time Pro Bowler Stephen Gilmore comes after a resurgent season in Indianapolis, the news came with a bonus. Word has filtered out that the Cowboys turned down a call on Eagles’ CB Darius Slay. Slay’s agent was given permission to shop his client around for a trade, but Dallas went in a different direction.

Several outlets reported the Eagles called Dallas, and have deleted said tweets, but the fun had already started.

Slay is due $17.5 million this season while Gilmore comes in at less than $10 million, with $2 million being in availability bonuses. Cowboys Twitter, starved of any excitement for much of the last 48 hours, has been enjoying both pieces of news. Here are the best tweets we’ve come across on both fronts.

Ay when FatKidDeals talks about your acquisition, you probably made a damn good deal lolol https://t.co/BIl114dPVA — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) March 14, 2023

For only a 5th rd pick??? Collusion!! — Van (@vanman_1000) March 14, 2023

Highly recommend #Cowboys watch this on their new CB. DAL is getting one of the smartest CBs in the league: https://t.co/fM5maKGVqY — John Owning (@JohnOwning) March 14, 2023

Think Cowboys players respect new addition Stephon Gilmore? LB/DE Micah Parsons and CB Trevon Diggs both wanted to swap jerseys with the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback after a Dec. 4 game last season. Video via @insidetheNFL. pic.twitter.com/N5U2Tm05Mj — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 14, 2023

Last offseason, Stephon Gilmore quietly had a meniscus repair, fixing his knee for good after years of pain. It led to a stellar season in Indy, kick-starting a second act to his career. https://t.co/l9BbbhoLaK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

Whoa We should call the Eagles and check their interest on Micah Parsons and end the call with “haha get f’d” https://t.co/4tcSWnN7V3 — Cowboys Nation (@CowboysNation) March 14, 2023

Lol I don’t think they would trade me in the division 😂 https://t.co/9m5ORt2EjC — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 14, 2023

Eagles Called Dallas?????

🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 That’s Wild https://t.co/y02Z21OKiJ — JESSE (With No “i”) (@Mr4thAndLong) March 14, 2023

Clarification: there was a discussion about the Cowboys' potential interest in Darius Slay once the Eagles gave him permission to seek a trade. Eagles did not make the call to Dallas. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 14, 2023

NEW #Cowboys CB Stephon Gilmore in 2022 via @PFF: 92nd percentile coverage grade. 93rd percentile coverage grade in single coverage. 98th percentile coverage grade in the slot. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 14, 2023

