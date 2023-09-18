Twitter reacts to Cowboys thumping Jets to move to 2-0

The Dallas Cowboys have wowed the viewing public once again. After throttling the New York Football Giants in Week 1, the club turned their attention to their home opener. Hosting the New York Jets a week after they lost Aaron Rodgers for the season took some of the steam out of the matchup, but these are professionals.

Dallas proceeded to place a professional-grade whopping on Zach Wilson and the Jets, opening up the scoring with a first-drive touchdown and never looking back. By the time it was over, the Cowboys sat with a 2-0 record and a +60 scoring differential through just two weeks. It was an enjoyable ride for all those watching, and it was all captured on social media.

OMG MICAH PARSONS IS A MACHINE! pic.twitter.com/mWcDltKQmq — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) September 17, 2023

The Cowboys have played 8 quarters of football this season. They've shut out their opponents in 7 of them. — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) September 17, 2023

I’ve watched it 10 times just to confirm it really happened. That Micah Parsons sack was something out of a video game. I used to turn offsides off in Madden and rush 99 speed players off the edge. They landed on the QB about as fast, and didn’t go over 2.5 gaps. Unreal play. — Neal Coolong (@NealCoolong) September 17, 2023

Dan Quinn is an absolute madman. https://t.co/cBfjQPSRAk — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) September 17, 2023

"The best defense in the National Football League." – @MicahhParsons11 🤐 pic.twitter.com/KmVTsAkBoS — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 17, 2023

Me: When did you know you could take over this game?

Micah: Monday pic.twitter.com/8xgvcklLMl — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) September 18, 2023

Small sample size, but we're throwing quite a bit more on first-and-10+ this year (before going into slow-down mode) than we did last year. We even passed on first-and-15 once today, and we never did that one time last season! — AdamJT13 (@AdamJT13) September 18, 2023

Cowboys sack total through two games: 10 Cowboys points allowed through two games: 10 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 18, 2023

Team tiers going into SNF/MNF Biggest disappointment of 2023 so far might be the Jaguars offense? pic.twitter.com/jFWjS0fZwD — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) September 17, 2023

Dallas has now won nine consecutive games at AT&T Stadium spanning back to last season, the most consecutive wins at home since AT&T Stadium opened in 2009. The last time Dallas won nine consecutive games at home was when they won 11 straight at Texas Stadium in 1991-92. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) September 18, 2023

If my counting-on-fingers calculations are correct, Dallas' offense (not total scoring, offense only) will be Top 5 in scoring with 0 turnovers after two weeks. 57 points. Eagles, Chargers, 49ers, Dolphins (TBD), Dallas. — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) September 18, 2023

Defenses in the last 25 years to open the season allowing passer rating under 40 in their first 2 games: 2006 Ravens

2008 Ravens

2017 Ravens

2023 Cowboys — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) September 17, 2023

Midseason form is gonna be so ridiculous — Voch Lombardi (@VochLombardi) September 17, 2023

Have a game playcaller Mike! pic.twitter.com/9p5YoDbOr0 — ₗₐₙᴰₒₙ (@McCoolBCB) September 17, 2023

I call him Pony Tollard because that man knows how to get on his horse. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) September 17, 2023

dak doing this to one of the best defenses in the league without brandin cooks and much of a run game the rumors of his demise were greatly exaggerated pic.twitter.com/lOiLqqAGEE — Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) September 17, 2023

Honestly I don't know what to do with Dak getting the "Star QB" treatment the rest of the top league signal callers get. — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) September 17, 2023

NFL coaches blocking DeMarcus Lawrence with a tight end EVERY WEEK. pic.twitter.com/XHRscYBSCR — Mauricio Rodríguez (@MauNFL) September 17, 2023

MICAH SACK!!! 3 AND OUT! pic.twitter.com/FjxYD3Y0ib — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) September 17, 2023

These new McCarthy plays are so much fun:

– the tandem RB screen to 23 with 40 leading on the edge;

– the fake bubble screen to 42 with 88 releasing late up the sideline.

Bogged down late a couple of times but I’m reserving judgement until Tyler Smith returns. — Rafael Vela (@dailygoonerraf) September 17, 2023

Cowboys nation! I’m feeling good about the season home opener today! 10k confirmed ….Ready to smoke on that Jets Pack! 💨 Let’s go! 🔥🔥 💙 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/xeh2lH4Ppx — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 17, 2023

So how's the #Cowboys run defense faring? Breece Hall: 9 yards rushing, 0 TDs

Dalvin Cook: 7 yards rushing, 0 TDs

Michael Carter: 8 yards rushing, 0 TDs Team leader: Zach Wilson – 36 rushing yards, 0 TDs Horror movie. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 17, 2023

According to @ESPNStatsInfo, the Cowboys scored 50 points before allowing a point to start the season. They're the first team to score 50 points before allowing one since the Chargers and Bears in 2006. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 17, 2023

Over-critical Cowboys "fans" finding each other in post replies: pic.twitter.com/CBHSWxb4pX — Bitches Love Sports Podcast (@BtchesLuvSports) September 17, 2023

