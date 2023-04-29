Twitter reacts to Cowboys selecting SMOL RB, scout’s son, Deuce Vaughn

The Dallas Cowboys have finally drafted the running back the world has been waiting on. After releasing Ezekiel Elliott earlier in the offseason, Dallas has met to numerous running backs in the pre-draft process. One star player didn’t make the cut, but was consistently named when it came to possibilities.

With pick No. 212 and the need still unfulfilled, the moment happened. Dallas selected Kansas State running back and two-time All-American Deuce Vaughn. The reason he was always linked with the club? His dad is Chris Vaughn, director of scouting for the organization.

The selection, of course, brought a round of emotional responses from the folks in the Cowboys War Room and those covering the team. On his own merit,Vaughn is an extremely exciting player, which is something that’s been perceived as lacking from the Dallas draft class. But tie in the emotional nature of a father getting to see his son’s dream come true and come to work at the same gig?

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire