Twitter reacts to Cowboys 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals

Following a Week 1performance that saw the Cowboys lose several key starters and score just three points, the team headed into Week 2 with a new starting quarterback, strong safety and left guard against a Cincinnati Bengals team that made a Super Bowl run in 2021. Both clubs entered the game looking to avoid an 0-2 start.  The Cowboys’ offense had it’s share of big performances from Cooper Rush, Tony Pollard, CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown while the defense carried the load, sacking Bengals QB Joe Burrow six times and holding Cincinnati to just 17 points in a gutsy performance.

The Bengals entered the game as a heavy betting favorite but several key performers had something to say about that. The effort resulted in a thoroughly enjoyable game, and the reactions on Twitter matched the vibes. Here’s a look at this week’s best reactions.

Noah Brown hauls in the first Cowboys TD of the season

Fans react to a Micah Parsons sack.

 

 

Tony Pollard with a big run to the 1 yard line + TD run

 

Fans react to Kellen Moore's playcalling

 

Dorance Armstrong sacks

 

Micah sacks Burrow again

 

 

Noah Brown makes a big catch

Cooper Rush

 

 

 

 

Brett Maher nails a 54 yard field goal to give Dallas a 17-3 lead

Cowboys first drive of the second half ends in a three and out.

 

Leighton Vander Esch sack

 

Dalton Schultz fumble

 

Noah Brown 12-yard reception on the final drive

Brett Maher 50-yard, game-winning field goal

 

Post-game reactions

