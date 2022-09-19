Twitter reacts to Cowboys 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals

Following a Week 1performance that saw the Cowboys lose several key starters and score just three points, the team headed into Week 2 with a new starting quarterback, strong safety and left guard against a Cincinnati Bengals team that made a Super Bowl run in 2021. Both clubs entered the game looking to avoid an 0-2 start. The Cowboys’ offense had it’s share of big performances from Cooper Rush, Tony Pollard, CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown while the defense carried the load, sacking Bengals QB Joe Burrow six times and holding Cincinnati to just 17 points in a gutsy performance.

The Bengals entered the game as a heavy betting favorite but several key performers had something to say about that. The effort resulted in a thoroughly enjoyable game, and the reactions on Twitter matched the vibes. Here’s a look at this week’s best reactions.

Noah Brown hauls in the first Cowboys TD of the season

Cooper Rush and Noah Brown pic.twitter.com/0yus6c8hM6 — B📀🐐 ✭ (@CeeDeeGOAT) September 18, 2022

The first Dallas Cowboys touchdown of the season in the year 2022: Cooper Rush to Noah Brown. (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/LvT5RAbsaB — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) September 18, 2022

Finally Noah Brown showing us why he keeps making the roster! Way to step up! #cowboysnation #DallasCowboys #TD — Jasmine Wesson (@_JWESS_) September 18, 2022

Perfect opening drive. Cooper's confidence has too be high right now! — Matthew J. Lenix (@StarConscience) September 18, 2022

It’s the practice squad connection! — Matt Cannon (@Matt_Cannon89) September 18, 2022

Scared money don't make money…Cowboys went for it on 4th & 2 got, 17 yards and then the pay it off with the Noah Brown TD catch…Cowboys up 7-0 on the Bengals after a 12 play 75 yard drive in 6:25! — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) September 18, 2022

Fans react to a Micah Parsons sack.

Micah Parsons with his 3rd sack of the season. starting the season on fire.pic.twitter.com/SU8IWJqFUl — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 18, 2022

Lol Micah was on his back like you going to go down — Natasha Lywan (@NatashaLywan) September 18, 2022

Will Micah Parsons get a sack every game? — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) September 18, 2022

That display of speed, agility, power and balance by @MicahhParsons11 was just phenomenal on the sack of Burrow. What do you fricking do against that? — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 18, 2022

Micah Parsons sack. La'el Collins has no chance. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 18, 2022

The Lion EATSSSSS @MicahhParsons11 WITH THE sack!! — 🪬KHALEESI OF HOUSE KONFEKTIONS 💎✨ (@KweenKonfektion) September 18, 2022

Tony Pollard with a big run to the 1 yard line + TD run

Put it on the board pic.twitter.com/ts8IsdTjN4 — James Flippin (@jdflippin) September 18, 2022

I love that they’re aggressive with QB2 — Cowboys Nation (@CowboysNation) September 18, 2022

That Tony Pollard cat is pretty explosive, eh? — Dalton Miller (@DaltonBMiller) September 18, 2022

Pollard is so electric! 🔥🔥 — Joe Rodriguez (@CowboysBlogNet) September 18, 2022

Zeke looking at TP like …. Man back in my day I use to do that 😂🤣😂🤣 🤠 — Lounge 88 (@ThaLounge88) September 18, 2022

Pollard said Zeke you ain’t stealing my touchdown lol. — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) September 18, 2022

OH HEYYYYYY DALLAS👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 — Ashley Baker🗣🎙✨ (@AshleyBaker_21) September 18, 2022

Fans react to Kellen Moore's playcalling

Whelp, you jinxed it. The quadruple reverse pass hook and ladder is coming on the next series. https://t.co/4HgH2xbYEn — Nick Herrera (@Nick_Herrera34) September 18, 2022

Dorance Armstrong sacks

DORANCE WITH THE FIRST NON-MICAH SACK OF THE SEASON!! pic.twitter.com/qtsFz4Sp9S — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) September 18, 2022

Dorance Armstrong was 1-on-1 with a tight end, and made the Bengals pay for it. Down goes Burrow again. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 18, 2022

Stephen Jones tried to tell y’all about Dorance Armstrong. He’s so smart and y’all are dumb. — Mitch Jones (@Mitch21033) September 18, 2022

And he takes up so little of the pie 🙏🏾 https://t.co/ES1pypkBr7 — Nick Herrera (@Nick_Herrera34) September 18, 2022

UPDATE: WE STILL SEE YOU https://t.co/cZSvNvlKe0 — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) September 18, 2022

Micah sacks Burrow again

La’el wants nothing to do with Micah 😂😂😂 — RIFT (@RIFT_589) September 18, 2022

A Bengal is no match for THE LION ! 🦁

LFG @MicahhParsons11 💙 — Queen👸🏼Bri (@bri88dc4l) September 18, 2022

I have Micah Parsons on my team… And you don’t….. 😂 — Ashley Baker🗣🎙✨ (@AshleyBaker_21) September 18, 2022

I thought LaEl instantly made Cincy have a HOF OL? 🤣🤣🤣 — Th3Bill (@Th3Bill) September 18, 2022

La’el Collins is still technically on the #Cowboys payroll…. he must be point shaving 🤣 ✭ — Landon Holifield ✭ (@TheLandoShow) September 18, 2022

Bro u gotta know better than that dawgg — Cee Burleson ABN (@ceeburleson) September 18, 2022

The lion has to beat the tigers AND the zebras. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 18, 2022

Joe Burrow getting whooped up on today — DMV Fanatic 🏈 🥊 🎞 (@DMVFanatic1) September 18, 2022

Micah is literally the best player in the NFL — 𝙛𝙚𝙚𝙙•𝙯𝙚𝙠𝙚✭ (@6Blackhawks) September 18, 2022

La’el doesn’t want a SINGLE piece of Parsons… — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) September 18, 2022

Noah Brown makes a big catch

Noah Brown! That's all that needs to be said so far#CowboysNation #NFLUK #DallasCowboys — UK Cowboys Fans (@UKCowboysFans) September 18, 2022

Can’t believe Noah Brown is actually Calvin Johnson. — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) September 18, 2022

Man I’m eating so much crow because i been trashing him for the longest lol — ColesCowboys 1-1 (@ColesCowboys) September 18, 2022

Cooper Rush

Dak who? — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) September 18, 2022

QB controversy? — Cowboys Nation (@CowboysNation) September 18, 2022

Brett Maher nails a 54 yard field goal to give Dallas a 17-3 lead

Brett Maher is 2/2 this season. Both of them 50+ yards. Sorry for doubting you, Money Maher. — DemBoyzNews (@DemBoyzNews) September 18, 2022

Brett Maher just banged a 54 yarder. Maher been in the gym working on his aim! — William Spencer III (@Hype_Phinest) September 18, 2022

MAHHAAAA! In my @VochLombardi voice — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) September 18, 2022

Brett Maher is the best kicker in the NFL — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) September 18, 2022

Cowboys first drive of the second half ends in a three and out.

Kellen bout to throw the game away ain’t he?? — RY3 (@bro_young) September 18, 2022

That was a ugly drive — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 18, 2022

So Pollard makes explosive play & we ain’t seen him since lol 😂 — Sell The Dallas Cowboys PLEASE!! (@rainman98709238) September 18, 2022

Ok. Kellen in full effect. — The Bionic Fatneck (@Scotty_Jo_Yung) September 18, 2022

Kellen Moore went back to his jason garrett play sheet — Darrion West (@dawest76) September 18, 2022

Leighton Vander Esch sack

The wolf Hunter!!!! — 🪬KHALEESI OF HOUSE KONFEKTIONS 💎✨ (@KweenKonfektion) September 18, 2022

AT&T Stadium is HOWLING (literally) after LVE made the stop. 🐺 — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) September 18, 2022

Hey @MicahhParsons11 you can’t leave the field again!!! I am sorry you are tired bro. But don’t leave the field. They don’t know how tired you are, so you can still make them jump!!Love ya bro!! WE NEED YOU ON THE FIRLD AT ALL TIMES, PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE WITH SUGAR ON TOP 😳 — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) September 18, 2022

Dalton Schultz fumble

The #Bengals defense forces its first turnover of the season at a critical time 💪 (🎥: @Bengals) | #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/BsyTksONG8 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) September 18, 2022

I'm sorry but that's gonna be it … I'm sure he'll go on a significant blocking spree on Twitter this week. Unreal. — Dave Sturchio (@DaveSturchio) September 18, 2022

Of course we fumble man cmonnnn — B📀🐐 ✭ (@CeeDeeGOAT) September 18, 2022

Jason Witten would never — Rube (@Rubethedude) September 18, 2022

Somebody on Dallas coaching staff needs to be fired — 8/24 (@DeeShot93) September 18, 2022

They played not to lose. Instead of playing to win. — A Complete Sham🎙 (@Simply_Shamaria) September 18, 2022

Kellen Moore just leave man. — ernie (@es3_09) September 18, 2022

Noah Brown 12-yard reception on the final drive

Noah Brown a legend — CowboysFanTalk (@Cowboys_FanTalk) September 18, 2022

THE NOAH BROWN GAME — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) September 18, 2022

Rush. Brown. Move the sticks. — 🪬KHALEESI OF HOUSE KONFEKTIONS 💎✨ (@KweenKonfektion) September 18, 2022

Who is sending @kelsey_charles a Brett Maher jersey?! — Ali M. (@AlisArena10) September 18, 2022

Brett Maher 50-yard, game-winning field goal

I was so scared for the memes if he had missed pic.twitter.com/u2e74U9y4T — Nico (@elitetakes_) September 18, 2022

And y’all were worried about the cowboys kicker lol — Cowboys Due Diligence (@StevieJPTX) September 18, 2022

I swear I didn’t think he made it — Benny Smallz (@bennysmallzzzz) September 18, 2022

MY HUSBAND DID IT AGAIN🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 — MRS MAHER 🫦 (@nydia113) September 18, 2022

Post-game reactions

People wrote Cooper Rush off…he didn’t write back! (I may have been one of them that wrote him off…) — Coach Bruce (@CoachBruce122) September 18, 2022

Cooper #Rush is the first #Cowboys QB to record a game-winning drive in each of his first two career starts. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) September 18, 2022

Heading in ready for a week of "Are the Cowboys better without Dak Prescott" takes pic.twitter.com/lffClxebim — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 18, 2022

